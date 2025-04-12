Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa Women's Basketball Loses Transfer Guard to Big Ten Opponent

The Iowa Hawkeyes are losing guard Aaliyah Guyton to Illinois.

Ben Cooper

Iowa guard Aaliyah Guyton (11) drives toward the basket as UCLA guard Gabriela Jaquez (11) defends Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Aaliyah Guyton (11) drives toward the basket as UCLA guard Gabriela Jaquez (11) defends Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Iowa Hawkeyes are losing guard Aaliyah Guyton to another Big Ten team as she has committed to Illinois.

Guyton appeared in 29 games for the Hawkeyes in her freshman season, averaging 4.7 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. She shot 37.5 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from three.

Guyton was a four-star recruit out of high school. In her senior season, she averaged 26.2 points, five rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 3.2 steals per game.

While she didn't have a big role in her freshman campaign, she could be very impactful for Illinois.

Iowa guard Aaliyah Guyton (11) shoots
Iowa guard Aaliyah Guyton (11) shoots against Wisconsin during a Big Ten conference game Sunday, March 2, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With starting guard Lucy Olsen headed to the WNBA Draft and Guyton transferring out, the Hawkeyes will need to make additions at guard in the transfer portal.

Iowa lost to Oklahoma in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament. Jan Jensen is entering her second season as the Hawkeyes head coach and has a crucial recruiting period ahead.

Iowa won the Big Ten Championship from 2022 to 2024, and it will be up to Jensen to get the Hawkeyes back to that level.

The loss of Guyton weakens the Hawkeyes at guard, and as she heads to a Big Ten rival, it stings more for Iowa.

Published
