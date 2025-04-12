Iowa Hawkeyes Lose 2024 Starting QB to Transfer Portal
The Iowa Hawkeyes are losing their 2024 starting quarterback Brendan Sullivan as he has entered the transfer portal.
Sullivan transferred from Northwestern to Iowa before the 2024 season but will depart from the Hawkeyes after one season.
Sullivan came into the 2024 season as Iowa's backup quarterback but took over the starting spot in late October. He remained the starter but missed the final two games of the regular season before appearing in the Music City Bowl against Missouri.
In the 2024 campaign, Sullivan completed 71.7 percent of his passes for 475 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also rushed for 150 yards and four touchdowns on 47 rushing attempts.
With the loss of Sullivan, the Hawkeyes will have transfer portal additions Mark Gronowski and Hank Brown as their primary quarterback options.
Gronowski is the likely starter. He comes from South Dakota State, where he won two FCS national championships. Gronowski is recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, but he has started throwing.
While Sullivan was a starter for Iowa, the team's offense was one of the worst in college football. With the transfer additions of Gronowski and Brown, it was unlikely that Sullivan would remain the starter in 2025.
Sullivan's transfer should come as no surprise, as Cade McNamara and Marco Lainez, the other 2024 quarterbacks, have also transferred.
