Iowa Hawkeyes Star Receives Polarizing Review from NFL Execs
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson was one of the biggest stories in college football this past season, as his breakout campaign catapulted him into elite status among the country's most prominent weapons.
Johnson racked up 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns on the year, pacing the Big Ten in both categories. He also averaged a robust 6.4 yards per carry.
As a result, the 22-year-old is widely viewed as one of the top halfbacks in this upcoming NFL Draft class, but not everyone is sold that Johnson will be a huge success story.
In a survey conducted by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, NFL executives and scouts named Johnson one of the most polarizing prospects preparing to enter the professional level and feel that it will take a very specific offensive system to bring out his strengths.
"He's got to go to a wide zone [rushing] team," an AFC executive said. "The scheme fits him well, and he's going to be a solid pro, but if you're looking for somebody with early quickness or avoidability, he doesn't have that."
That definitely falls in line with Johnson's performance at the Scouting Combine, when the Iowa star ran a very pedestrian 4.57 in the 40-yard dash.
Of course, being a great running back is not all about speed, but having that breakaway ability certainly helps, especially once you get past the second level and have to outrun defensive backs.
Johnson is expected to be a Day 2 pick later this month, but he may very well be one of the more questionable talents of the first few rounds.
