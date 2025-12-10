Key Metric Favors Iowa Over Iowa State

When it comes to strength of schedule, the Iowa Hawkeyes hold a clear advantage over Iowa State. Sure, head coach Jan Jensen's squad may be ranked one spot lower in the AP Top 25, but Iowa sitting at No. 11 is stellar considering how tough their schedule has been.

Coming off a massive win over Rutgers, it's hard to doubt the Hawkeyes going into Ames. That said, ESPN Analytics is right down the middle. The Cyclones are given a 50.7% chance to win, but it's important to look at how each team got to where they currently are.

Iowa's Strength Of Schedule Is Far Superior

Iowa v ISU by the numbers WBB

SOS #26 v #344

RPI #4 v #117

Net #9 v #15

AP #11 v #10

You can't make heads nor tails of how ISU will preform based on their games leading up, but none of that matters in a rivalry on the road. It'll play tough.

Go Hawks. — rkrager8 (@rkrager8) December 9, 2025

According to WarrenNolan, the Hawkeyes' strength of schedule this season is ranked No. 26. Sitting at 9-0, they've played one less game than the 10-0 Cyclones, but that doesn't mean they've had it easy to get where they are. When looking at Iowa State, their SOS is No. 344.

Iowa State has a legit offense and no one can say otherwise. That said, look at who they've played this season. The Cyclones opponents have been: St. Thomas-Minnseota, Southern, Sacred Heart, Valparasio, Norfolk State, Drake, Mercyhurst, Marquette, Indiana and Northern Illinois.

Their wins in the Blue Heron Division of the Coconut Hoops are impressive, but they still gave up 95 points to the Hoosiers. That was a huge win for their resume, but it's also arguably their only notable win of the season. Dropping 100+ is impressive, but it matters who they're doing it against.

Iowa Eyes Second Top-25 Win

🐤 pic.twitter.com/tTp3v9wXo3 — Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) December 10, 2025

A win for the Hawkeyes wound undoubtedly boost them into the Top 10 next week. Head coach Jan Jensen knows how much this Cy-Hawk rivalry means to the fans, players, and everyone in-between. Many were trying to argue Baylor was overrated because their quality win over Duke doesn't mean as much now, but the Hawkeyes are the only team to hand the No. 13 Bears a loss this season.

With No. 2 Texas looming, it's time to see how legit Baylor really is. At this point in the season, that win at a neutral site for Iowa is by far greater than anything Iowa State has accomplished this season. Keep in mind, Iowa won that game without Chit-Chat Wright in the second half. Not only that, but they went on to beat a quality Miami team two nights later. Iowa's resume speaks for itself, and a win over the Cyclones would be massive come tournament time.

