Mason Ellens Talks About Iowa Offer
Mason Ellens always believed he could play Power Four Football. The Illinois defensive back received that chance Friday when Iowa State offered a scholarship. It was reaffirmed two days later when Iowa also offered.
"I kind of knew it was coming because there would be other schools that would come in and they would tell my head coach (Chad Hetlet) that there's no way they could get their hands on me because they thought I'd be be a Power Four player eventually," Ellens told HN.
Bigger schools have been recruiting him for the last year, including Iowa. The Hawkeyes have visited with him at the school multiple times. They were back at Glen Ellyn (IL) Glenbard West High on Thursday for a workout.
"I think that's what's really got their attention," Ellens said.
It's been a big spring on the track for Ellens. He's run the 100 meters in 10.77 seconds and the 200 in 21.89. That speed has complemented an impressive junior year highlight video.
In addition to standing out on offense and defense, Ellens proves that he's an electric returner. That's a bonus on the recruiting trail.
"Most coaches do mention that to me. That's been a big part for me because that shows that I can move well and shows my speed as well," he said.
Ellens (5-11, 155) entered the week having built strong relationships with Ohio and Miami (OH). Other MAC and FCS schools also offered scholarships. While he's open to all the schools interested in him, he said he favors Iowa and Iowa State right now.
"I'm looking to take official visits to Iowa State and Iowa. I'm also focused on track and getting better times to send out to (college) coaches," Ellens said.
Ellens spoke with Iowa assistant Seth Wallace about officially visiting the Hawkeyes the weekend of June 21. That's when the program welcomes a large group of its verbal commitments and top targets.
Iowa State still is working out a date for his official visit. It could happen within a week or two of the Hawkeye stop.
Ellens heads into his official visits knowing what's most important to him.
"I think I'm going to focus mostly on how the coaches treat their players and how well and how hard they coach them. That's kind of the big thing for me," he said.
Ellens is undecided about a college major. He'd like to study something that keeps him involved in sports.
Rivals, On3 and 247 did not yet rank Ellens at the time this story was published. Prep Red Zone rated him as the No. 40 player overall in Illinois for '25.