Jan Jensen Reflects on First Season as Iowa HC
It's no secret that Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball head coach Jan Jensen had some very, very big shoes to fill. Hawkeyes fans never expected anyone to fill the void of Lisa Blunder, but if there was anyone up for the challenge, it's Jensen.
Jensen, who had worked under Blunder for 31 seasons, was given the keys to the Iowa women's basketball team for the 2024-25 season. In her first year, the team extended their streak to nine straight seasons with 20+ wins and seven straight NCAA tournament appearances.
Overall, 23-11 is a solid foundation. Only two other coaches have won 20+ games with the Hawkeyes in their first season, so it's hard not to call Jensen's inaugural campaign a success. When she was asked about it, she gave an incredibly honest answer to Hawkeye Report's Kyle Huesmann.
"I feel a lot more comfortable and confident in the role, and I just know what to expect now," Jensen said. "I think that was the thing last year, I knew what to expect, because I couldn’t have gotten much closer to the chair sitting next to Lisa [Bluder] all those years, but now knowing what it feels like to not be with Lisa and Jenni [Fitzgerald].”
Jensen continued, "You go through that [for a season], knowing what it feels like. I think even more than not having my buddies around anymore, is just knowing what it feels like when the buck stops here [with me].”
Iowa's second year head coach is looking forward to the 2025-26 season, one she believes is, "just into a little bit more normalcy" without the likes of Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin and Gabbie Marshall. Those three players all paved the way and built a foundation that this team doesn't plan on forgetting about.
In fact, the fans aren't either. For the third straight year, women's basketball season tickets have completely sold out. There will be opportunities for limited single-game tickets, but those details have yet to be revealed. Even without Clark, Martin, and Marshall, it's clear the Hawkeyes' faithful are incredibly passionate and excited to see what Jensen has in store.
September 22 marked the official beginning of the 2025-26 season. Jensen held her first practice with the team, one that once again comes into the season with high hopes. It'll be no easy feat leading the Hawkeyes to their eighth straight tournament, but it's a challenge Jensen welcomes with open arms.
