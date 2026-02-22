Numerous Key Visitors In Attendance For Iowa's Top 15 Showdown

While the Iowa Hawkeyes only have one official visit this weekend, there are plenty of high schoolers making their way to Iowa City.

Carver is set for yet another sold-out game as the No. 13 Hawkeyes play host to No. 6 Michigan.

Iowa couldn't have asked for a better game to bring in five-star prospect Nation Williams. Williams official visit could be a home run if the Hawkeyes are able to pull off the upset, but even if they can't, not all hope is lost.

Their pursuit of the Las Vegas native takes priority, no doubt about it. Knowing that's the only true official visit, Iowa will roll out the red carpet for Williams, but that doesn't mean they won't give attention to the eight other confirmed players scheduled to attend the game.

Biggest Priority: Nation Williams

5⭐️ recruit Nation Williams is currently on her OV at Iowa 🐤



Whenever there's a five-star player out there, Iowa knows they need to do everything in their power to go out and get her. Similar to what the Hawkeyes did with McKenna Woliczko, Iowa is focused on constantly staying in touch and making sure Williams leaves with a massive smile on her face.

Looking at the first pictures from her OV, it's clear Jensen is making an impact on a Top 10 player in the Class of 2027. Iowa may not have the largest Class of 2026, but that doesn't mean they can't already be looking another step ahead. Williams seemingly has an offer from every top team in the country, so this Iowa visit is extremely important.

Eight Other Confirmed Visitors

In addition to Class of 2027 #10 overall prospect Nation Williams of Las Vegas (6-2 forward) making an official visit for #12 Iowa's Sunday WBB game vs. #5 Michigan (11am, FOX), here are other unofficial visitors to Iowa City this weekend, per source:



2027 class

According to Des Moines Register's Chad Leistikow, Iowa has at least eight other players attending this game. As of Feb. 20, he wasn't sure if there would be another top recruit in the Class of 2027, but for now, it seems to be Williams and Katie Mueller.

Mueller is a 6-foot-2 forward, as she matches the height of Williams. That's not to say she's the better player, far from it, but goes to show how heavily Jensen is prioritizing making this team taller.

Dowling’s Katie Muller, right, drives to the basket against Johnston's Jenica Lewis (10) on Dec. 16, 2025, at Johnston High School. | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A quartet of Class of 2028 stars will be attending: Easton McCollough, Khloe Nicholson, Nyajuacni Riak, and Logan Miller. Miller is the tallest prospect of the weekend at 6-foot-4, but Leistikow made sure to note Riak recently dunked in a game.

That's not all, as three Class of 2029 players will be at CHA: Olivia Johnson, Harper Winter, and Emily Tanny. All three of those players are guards and shockingly, Tanny is the only Iowa native out of these confirmed attendees.

