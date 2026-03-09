Pair of Iowa Players Make B1G All-Tournament Team

One of the biggest talking points heading into the B1G Tournament was the status of Iowa Hawkeyes senior forward Hannah Stuelke.

Even with the things second year head coach was saying about her elbow injury, bruising, and everything in-betwee, Stuelke fought through the pain and helped get the Hawkeyes to another B1G Championship game.

Stuelke, along with Kylie Feuerbach, were the only Hawkeyes to have played with Caitlin Clark during the three-peat from 2022-24.

The rest of Iowa's squad was filled with young, but hungry players, and sophomore center Ava Heiden joined her teammate on the All-Tournament team.

Sophomore Center: Ava Heiden

Heiden's inclusion on this list comes as no surprise knowing she continued her streak of finishing with double-digit points. The last time she didn't was against No. 1 UConn on December 20, but even she was able to put up 15 on 7-11 shooting against UCLA, the nation's No. 2 team.

Heiden was Iowa's leading scorer in all three games and she scored exactly one third of their points against the Bruins in the championship game. This team truly wouldn't be the same without her, and one could only imagine what her numbers would've looked like had Stuelke been out of the tournament entirely.

Senior Forward: Hannah Stuelke

Shockingly, Stuelke made the All-Tournament team despite not scoring in the B1G Championship game. She attempted just four field goals and ended up missing all of them. That said, she came into the tournament with a big question mark attached to her status but ended up being terrific.

The Iowa native scored 13 points in the team's first two games against Illinois and Michigan. She dropped 13 on 6-11 shooting against Illinois and then was 5-10 against Michigan, but most importantly had 10 rebounds to go along with her 13 points.

A double-double against the nation's No. 8 team is no easy feat, and now all eyes are on how Stuelke's career will come to an end after she rose to prominence with this Hawkeyes squad.

Rest of the All-Tournament Team

Even though those were the only two Hawkeyes on the list, it's important to see how the rest of the All-Tournament team played out.

UCLA had a pair of players on the list, but their two matches Iowa so neither team had more than the other. Kiki Rice and Lauren Betts made the cut, another pair of seniors who stepped up when the lights shined the brightest. Finally, Ohio State's Chance Gray made the cut after she put up 23 against the Bruins on March 7.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!