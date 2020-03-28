Saturday's Clicks: Bohannon Continues Comeback

Jordan Bohannon is still on the comeback trail.

The Iowa guard, who sat out the second half of this season after undergoing hip surgery, posted video on Instagram on Friday of him running on a treadmill.

Bohannon, who had offseason hip surgery last summer, played in 11 games for the Hawkeyes this season, starting six. He averaged nine points per game, playing an average of 22.7 minutes. He made 25 three-pointers, and had 33 assists.

If anything, the senior provided a stabilizing influence early in the season for the young Hawkeyes. That allowed players like freshman guard Joe Toussaint and redshirt freshman guard CJ Fredrick to grow into their roles.

Bohannon is eligible to apply for a medical redshirt season. He will graduate in May.

Epenesa's fun

Former Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa, considered one of the top prospects in next month's NFL draft, is stuck at home, like all of us.

Epenesa decided to have some fun with it.

Epenesa was at his best at the end of last season, when he had seven sacks in the final four games. He had a season-high 14 tackles, including nine solos, in the win over Nebraska in the regular-season finale.

It really is a dead period

The NCAA issued a moratorium on on-campus and off-campus recruiting visits until mid-April over concerns about the COVID-19 coronavirus.

But if you think that's stopped everyone, NCAA Vice President of Enforcement Jon Duncan had this update on Friday.

“We have heard that recruiting is continuing,” Duncan said.

There have been tips and complaints coming into the NCAA’s Indianapolis office about impermissible contacts with high school prospects and potential transfers.

The NCAA is also concerned about academic fraud, given that a large number of schools have gone to online classes for the rest of the spring semester.

So the NCAA had a message on Friday — they're still watching you.

Something to watch

This should have been the first weekend of Major League Baseball, but of course, there are no games.

So, MLB has opened up its video vault so you can watch all games from the 2018 and 2019 seasons.