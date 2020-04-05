Sunday's Clicks: Oturu Asks The Garza Question

Luka Garza and Daniel Oturu battled twice this season, so the two Big Ten centers are familiar with each other's game.

Iowa's Garza has been up for every national player of the year award this season, but has missed out on some of the big ones to Dayton's Obi Toppin.

Such defeats have irked Iowa fans, which generally leads to social media squabbles with fans of Toppin.

Oturu, who knows Garza like every other big man in the Big Ten, weighed in on Twitter on Friday after Toppin won the Naismith Trophy over Garza.

Oturu, a sophomore who has declared for the NBA Draft, had two fierce battles with Garza this season.

Garza had 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Oturu had 22 points and 12 rebounds, in Iowa's 72-52 win over the Gophers in Iowa City on Dec. 9.

In the rematch in Minneapolis on Feb. 16, Garza had 24 points and eight rebounds while Oturu had 15 points and six rebounds in Iowa's 58-55 win.

A third matchup between the two was set for the Big Ten tournament, but that game never happened when the tournament was canceled by the Big Ten.

Turner's plan

At some point (we hope), Major League Baseball will be playing again.

All sorts of scenarios have been presented on what the schedule will look like once MLB is ready to go — doubleheaders, expanded rosters, extra-inning rules, etc.

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner has an idea that he believes will keep baseball fans engaged at the end of games.

Turner, while speaking with Spectrum SportsNet on Wednesday, proposed the idea to end tied baseball games with a HR Derby instead of continuing the game into extra innings.

"This is my opportunity to push for a home run derby in extra innings. Instead of playing 17 innings, you get one extra inning, you play the 10th inning, and no one scores, then you go to a home run derby. You take each team's three best hitters and you give them all five outs and see who hits the most homers.

Sports Illustrated's Robin Lundberg shares thoughts on Turner's idea and whether or not it would be good for MLB.