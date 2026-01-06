Three Last Minute Iowa vs. Minnesota Predictions

Sitting at No. 19, the Iowa Hawkeyes are far from satisfied. Even with a 12-2 record, first year head coach Ben McCollum knows the sky is the limit with this program.

Iowa is 2-1 in B1G play as they'll play at Minnesota. The Golden Gophers sport a 9-5 overall record and are also 2-1 in the conference.

Sadly for Iowa, Minnesota has won four straight. They started the year 4-1, fell to 4-4, were later 5-5, and have since won their last four.

Keep in mind, three of those wins were against teams that are far from B1G caliber. Texas Southern, Campbell, and Farleigh Dickinson are all games they should have won with ease, and they did just that. Now, they're set for a real challenge.

1. Defense Will Be The Deciding Factor

While this statement could be used for seemingly every sporting event, Iowa's defense will be a huge step up in competition for Minnesota. Someone will have to give as the Golden Gophers are shooting 46.4% from the field but Iowa only allows their opponents to make 42.4% of their shots.

Four percent is a huge difference, especially at this point in the season. 14 games is no small sample size, and Iowa it out to prove a point. Many are still questioning whether they should be ranked No. 19 or not, but this will be another chance for them to go out and make a statement.

2. Iowa's Offense Doesn't Miss A Beat

Going back to defense for a second, Minnesota is allowing 66.2 points per game. That's eight more than Iowa is allowing and will absolutely be a factor in this game.

Two-time transfer Cade Tyson may be averaging a game high 22.1 points per game, but Iowa's offense goes far beyond just one player. Bennett Stirtz gets a ton of attention, and rightfully so, but Iowa has had four different leading scorers this season for a reason.

3. Iowa Takes Care Of Business In A Nailbiter

Touched down in Minneapolis. 📍 pic.twitter.com/ITg73zmnYv — Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) January 5, 2026

Knowing the women's team is coming off a close game on the road against Northwestern, it wouldn't be surprising to see the men follow suit.

While McCollum's squad should have no issue picking up the win, they're going to have to earn it. This is a Minnesota team riding a wave of momentum and will be Iowa's first true un-ranked test in B1G play. ESPN Analytics has them favored by just 5.5 points, something no team ranked No. 19 should be faced with against an unranked foe.

