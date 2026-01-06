Iowa Surges in AP Poll Following B1G Win

After entering the AP Poll for the first time in multiple seasons just weeks ago, the Iowa Hawkeyes are continuing to trend in a positive direction regarding their ranking.

Ben McCollum's first season has already gone better than even most optimists imagined it would, and now his No. 19 Hawkeyes are climbing the ladder of national relevancy on an increasingly regular basis.

Jumping six spots after barely squeaking into the last iteration, the Hawkeyes continue to rise by way of steady overall improvement and consistent, overarching domination from senior guard Bennett Stirtz in equal parts. In the 74-61 victory at home, Stirtz even made special history, becoming just the fifth player in Iowa history to meet the specific metrics he achieved across the board.

The Hawkeyes have a leading playmaker, proven head coach, well-rounded roster and a fanbase that, according to their latest, nearly sold-out home turnout, is all the way back in.

Only the Start

The team climbing in the AP Poll is a marker of their growth, but given the length of the season still left to go, as well as recent projections for where they may end up in the NCAA Tournament, it may only be the start of what McCollum's cast is capable of.

Whatever Iowa is ultimately capable of, it will be tested in broad daylight given the strength of their incoming schedule. Despite the Hawkeyes' current 0-2 tally against Quad 1 opponents (while they remain undefeated against 2, 3, and 4 caliber opponents), they'll face two ranked teams in their next three games.

In the form of the No. 16 Illinois Fighting Illini and No. 5 Purdue Boilermakers, Iowa will have their hands full in the coming weeks. As a ranked team now themselves, each respective marquee matchups could further make, or unfortunately break, Iowa's perception as a conference competitor.

Jan 3, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) is defended by UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Enjoying the Elevation

In the meantime, fans can take solace in McCollum's early trajectory for the team at the helm. Hot off the heels of the Fran McCaffery era, wherein Iowa was lucky to stay above the .500 mark overall, being respected as one of the B1G's and the nation's premier competitors is well worth celebrating.

As the team enters their toughest stretch of the schedule thus far, how high their ceiling actually is should become apparent. Either way, the future is bright for a program finally returned to consistent success under a new banner.

