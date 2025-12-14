Three Last Minute Iowa vs. Western Michigan Predictions

Having dropped two of their last three, the Iowa Hawkeyes know how important these next three games are. For the remainder of the year, Iowa will be at home as it welcomes three non-conference opponents.

Western Michigan is the first to come to town. The Broncos are 5-5, but don't take their record for granted as they've won two straight. Momentum is on their side, but Iowa's home court advantage can't be overlooked.

The Hawkeyes haven't lost at Carver this year. They're a perfect 6-0, which includes their conference win over Maryland. Sitting at 8-2, there's nothing wrong with them having lost to either No. 7 Michigan State or No. 4 Iowa State on the road.

1. Iowa Exploits This Western Michigan Defense

The Broncos are 5-5 for a reason. Their defense is far from up to par, and that's been one of their main issues so far this season. The fewest points they've allowed this year is 60, but that came against a 3-8 Mount St. Mary's team.

8-2 Ohio State is a comparable team to Iowa and they dropped 91 on Western Michigan just over three weeks ago. Iowa's only hit triple digits once this year, but they've come close a few other times. If there was ever a game to score 100, it's this one.

2. Bennett Stirtz Goes Off

While Stirtz struggled against both the Spartans and Cyclones, he should have zero issues against this Broncos team. If he does, there's a different conversation to be had.

ESPN Analytics gives Iowa a 98% chance to win this game. They're favored by 28.5 points, and right around there is the total one can expect Stirtz to score. This is the perfect opportunity for him to get back on track, as he wasn't the team's leading scorer against ISU. That's a rarity as he's led the team in all but four of their games thus far.

3. Iowa Wins The Rebound Battle

While the Hawkeyes were able to grab more boards than the Cyclones, that doesn't mean that outcome is going to be the same against every team they face. On paper, the Broncos have a huge rebounding advantage.

Western Michigan comes into this game averaging 38.0 rebounds per game compared to Iowa's 30.1. That's a huge gap between the teams, so it's crucial for head coach Ben McCollum to rally the troops and make sure everyone does their job.

