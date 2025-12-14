Iowa Lands Class of 2027 Three-Star LB Commitment
Even though there are a few weeks until the Iowa Hawkeyes football team takes the field one last time, there's still plenty of football news to share. Most recently, Braylon Bingham pledged his commitment to the Hawkeyes.
Dec. 14 will be a day he won't soon forget as the Iowa native proclaimed he'd be staying home. Bingham, who plays for Pleasantville High School, is the Hawkeyes' second commit in the Class of 2027.
Bingham was a player Iowa was confident they'd land. Growing up a Hawkeyes fan certainly helped their case as the 6-foot-2, 195-pound linebacker is set to play for his hometown team.
Bingham Announces His Iowa Commitment
Kinnick Stadium is roughly a two-hour drive from Bingham. When he posted his announcement, he needed only a few words to describe how he truly felt, "I'm staying home!! Born to be a Hawkeye!!"
While his post on social media was short and sweet, he opened up to On3's Blair Sanderson. Knowing it was either Iowa or Iowa State, Bingham broke down why he went with the Hawkeyes instead of the Cyclones.
"I would say the biggest factor in making this decision was just going with my heart. Some long talks with my family made me realize the value and importance of the opportunity I have," he told Sanderson.
Bingham added, "I’m excited for the next step in my journey,” Bingham said. “I know it’s going to take a lot of hard work and time, but that’s always a challenge I am up for. I’m thankful for this opportunity, but I know there is much work to be done.”
Iowa's Class of 2027 Begins To Take Shape
While it's a small class so far, no one expected the Hawkeyes to have a ton of Class of '27 recruits by the end of the calendar year. Head coach Kirk Ferentz announced he's going to return for at least another year, and that should be more than enough to bring new players to Iowa City.
Bingham's decision came quite early, so now it's just a matter of the Hawkeyes keeping him around. For what it's worth, he's a four sport athlete and could've chosen to play baseball for a D1 university instead.
Interestingly enough, Bingham will be switching to linebacker at Iowa. In his high school career, he's played quarterback and safety. Not only that, but he was a return specialist. It's no surprise that Bingham lists himself as an athlete because he can truly do it all.
