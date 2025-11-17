Iowa Makes Final Eight for 2026 DB
The Iowa Hawkeyes are among the final eight in the recruitment race for three-star defensive back Josiah Vilmael. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound cornerback prospect from Fort Bend Travis High School in Richmond, Texas, is ranked as Texas's No. 235 prospect and the No. 148 cornerback prospect nationally by 247Sports.
The cornerback previously committed to Oklahoma State in April 2025 before decommitting in September following the firing of head coach Mike Gundy. Following that change, Vilmael reopened his recruitment and quickly garnered attention from multiple Power Four programs, including Iowa, which extended an offer during the September 27 Indiana home game at Kinnick Stadium.
Vilmael narrowed down his options to the Texas Longhorns, Maryland Terrapins, Kansas State Wildcats, California Golden Bears, Baylor Bears, Arizona State Sun Devils, Arizona Wildcats, and Iowa Hawkeyes. The young CB announced the news via his X handle.
“Tough Decision, but one has to be made! TOP 8‼️” Vilmael wrote.
Through nine games in his senior season, the cornerback has recorded four interceptions, including one pick-six touchdown. Vilmael has also added one sack, three tackles for loss, one kickoff return touchdown, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery touchdown.
What Does Josiah Vilmael Bring to Iowa?
Vilmael made his official visit to Iowa on November 8, 2025, where he experienced Kinnick Stadium and met with the Iowa coaching staff. Vilmael possesses elite speed and recovery capability that Kirk Ferentz would love to add to his 2026 recruiting class. His versatility also adds to his brilliance as the youngster can play both cornerback and safety.
Vilmael has impressive official times for a defensive back, with a 10.66 100-meter dash time and a 21.57 200-meter dash time. His wind-legal times of 10.88 in the 100-meter and 21.93 in the 200-meter further make him one of the fastest defensive backs in Texas. His 40-yard dash time of 4.33 seconds provides him with the explosive first-step quickness.
Iowa's defensive secondary has faced challenges this season, making the pursuit of elite cornerback talent, such as Vilmael, crucial for the program's long-term success.
Following his visit to Iowa, Vilmael has scheduled additional official visits, including Arizona State (November 18), Houston (November 22), and Kansas State (November 29). The early signing period runs from December 3 to 5, meaning a decision could come shortly after Vilmael's visit to Kansas State on November 29. The Bears have surged to the top of his recruitment after their official visit, with head coach Dave Aranda personally accompanying Vilmael throughout his stay.
