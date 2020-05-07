HawkeyeMaven
Thursday's Clicks: Shay Named New ETSU Coach

Jason Shay (left) and Bruce Pearl shout instructions during a 2010 game. (Adam Brimer/Knoxville News-Sentinel via USA Today Sports)

John Bohnenkamp

Jason Shay was named the new men's basketball coach at East Tennessee State on Wednesday night.

Shay, a Galesburg, Ill., native, is a former walk-on at Iowa. He played in 19 games in four seasons under former coach Tom Davis, graduating in 1995.

Shay replaces Steve Forbes, a Lone Tree, Iowa, native who took the head coaching job at Wake Forest.

Shay had assistant coaching stints at North Dakota, Northwest Florida State College, Tennessee, Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Mercyhurst (Pa.) College before joining Forbes' staff at ETSU.

Barta on NIL, and the Playoff

Iowa athletics director Gary Barta, the chairman of the College Football Playoff committee, talked with BTN's Rick Pizzo about the playoff, and the NCAA name-image-likeness proposal.

McShay likes Stone, Stanley pick

ESPN's Todd McShay liked the Baltimore Ravens' draft, including the selection of Iowa safety Geno Stone.

McShay's take on Stone:

"As for Stone, the Iowa defensive back is a run-stuffer who will play a part in sub-packages and on special teams right away. But his instincts, interception production and decisiveness in the run game will make him an even bigger factor down the road."

McShay was similarly impressed with the Minnesota Vikings picking Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley later in the seventh round.

McShay's analysis:

"I also like the late-round grab of Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley. He has a huge arm and sets up as a good long-term backup at value in Round 7."

Gambling woes

The state of Iowa was in its first season of legalized sports betting when the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports, and then shut down the state's casinos.

Sports Illustrated's Greg Bishop looks at the impact on the sports gambling world.

The national clicks

Mark Pope hopes his career move to BYU pays off.

James Harrison shows off his workout routine.

