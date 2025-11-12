Top 2026 Recruit Officially Signs with Iowa
The Iowa Hawkeyes officially added a five-star prospect to their 2026 recruiting class. The No. 6 national recruit from the 2026 class inked her letter of intent with the University of Iowa women's basketball program on November 13.
The 6-foot-2 forward from San Bruno, McKenna Woliczko, is now the second-highest rated recruit in program history, behind only Caitlin Clark. She is the No. 2 power forward in the 2026 class.
The Hawkeyes announced the news via their social media handles.
“Officially, official ✍️ @McKennaDub is a Hawkeye!” The caption read.
"Culture, community and relationships are why I chose the University of Iowa," Woliczko said. "The Hawkeye fan base has welcomed me with open arms, and I am thankful for the immediate acceptance. The countless connections with staff, players and Iowa City have been exactly what I was looking for".
Woliczko made her official trip to Iowa City during the weekend of August 30. Woliczko cited the overall atmosphere and people she met during the visit as the major factor in her decision-making process.
With senior forward Hannah Stuelke graduating following the 2024-25 season, Woliczko is expected to get significant playing time in her freshman year. She joins an elite 2026 recruiting class that includes fellow five-star forward Addie Deal and talented underclassmen like Ava Heiden, Layla Hays, and Journey Houston.
The Hawkeyes' head coach, Jan Jensen, was elated to hear about Woliczko’s signing. She shared her feelings about the news via her X handle.
“Hey! Hey! Whadda Day!🙌🏼I'm beyond pumped to officially share our excitement in welcoming @McKennaDub, 1 of the nation's finest HS players to our team!🖤💛” Jansen Wrote. “And, what's extra awesome, is that she's also 1 of the finest young women! Thx for joining us Mck & fam! Let's Go, Woliczko!👊🏼”
McKenna Woliczko’s High School Performance
In her sophomore year at Archbishop Mitty High School, Woliczko averaged 22.1 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. Unfortunately, her junior campaign came to an early end due to an ACL injury. She charted 22.2 points and 8.6 rebounds per game while shooting 59 percent from the field in 10 games before getting sidelined.
McKenna Woliczko’s International Achievements
As a member of the 2023 USA Basketball Women's U16 National Team, she started all six games. Woliczko averaged 11.8 points and 9.7 rebounds while shooting a tournament-high 62 percent from the field, leading the USA to a 6-0 record and gold medal at the 2023 FIBA Americas U16 Championship in Merida, Mexico. She earned a place in the 2023 FIBA Americas U16 Championship All-Star Five.
She also won a gold medal at the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup in Leon, Mexico. Woliczko charted 12.4 points, 9.6 rebounds (fourth-highest), and 2.4 assists in seven games. She was named to the All-Star Five.
Iowa’s Next Biggest Target
Iowa continues to pursue top talent, particularly five-star small forward Addison Bjorn. Since her commitment, Woliczko has actively worked to recruit other targets to join her at Iowa.
"I'm definitely going to be heavily recruiting all of the girls that Iowa is recruiting at the moment...Addison (Bjorn), we were friends on Team USA, and she would definitely be someone that I would want to play with. I will be heavily recruiting her," Woliczko said.
Iowa finished the 2024-25 season with a 23-11 record, extending its streak of 20-plus win seasons and NCAA tournament appearances before bowing out in the second round after two consecutive runs to the national championship game. They are off to a 2-0 start this season.
