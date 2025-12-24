McKenna Woliczko Set To Make Immediate Impact On Iowa

The Iowa Hawkeyes were beyond thrilled to land the commitment of five-star McKenna Woliczko. Even though she's the only player they have signed in the Class of 2026, she's good enough to give them the No. 27 overall class.

Woliczko is a 6'2'' power forward who 247Sports has ranked as the No. 6 overall recruit. She was the Hawkeyes highest recruit since Caitlin Clark which is quite the company to be in.

Recently, ESPN took a look at some of the five-star recruits on the way. While this season is barley half over, there are so many schools that have top talent on the way. Iowa is one of those, and Hawkeyes fans can't wait to see Woliczko in action.

ESPN's Shane Laflin Expects Woliczko To Get Significant Playing Time

McKenna Woliczko coordinated with Iowa’s video team to capture the moment she told Jan and her staff that will become a Hawkeye.



“Is No. 20 available?” pic.twitter.com/AvrWv6BVxU — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) October 1, 2025

"McKenna is great on the glass with a never-ending motor," Laflin said. "She does her damage in the paint, making effort plays running the rim and on second-chance offensive rebounds and putbacks. She began to show improvement in range and ability to attack the basket off the dribble before going down with the injury."

"Woliczko is the first commit from the 2026 class for Jan Jensen's Iowa team. With forwards Jada Gyamfi and Hannah Stuelke set to graduate this year, Woliczko will have a chance to get significant playing time and make an immediate impact," Laflin added.

It's odd that Laflin mentioned Gyamfi in the same category as Stuelke. Sure, they're both forwards, but Gyamfi is a bench player who was only averaging four minutes per game before her injury. In no world are Woliczko and Gyamfi comparable, but it's still worth noting she is indeed a senior on her way out.

Expect Woliczko To Start Next Year

Dec 10, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes Hannah Stuelke (45) slides by Iowa State Cyclones Addy Brown (24) during the second half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

There's still the transfer portal and chances for Jensen to bring in other Class of '26 recruits, but there doesn't seem to be a scenario where Woliczko doesn't start next season. Her injury is something to monitor, and the last thing Iowa wants to do is throw her in deep water, but at the collegiate level it's sink or swim.

Woliczko seems more than ready for her next challenge after dominating in high school. With Stuelke on her way out, it'd be shocking if Jensen didn't have Woliczko fill that role. The two are far from the same style of player, but that doesn't mean she isn't deserving of the starting role. Iowa will have a solid foundation of returning players, but the addition of Woliczko makes their projected starting lineup that much more exciting.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!