Top 5-Star PF Places Iowa in Top 10

After an official visit this past weekend, the Iowa Hawkeyes are off and running in pursuit of five-star power forward Nation Williams.

Williams currently plays for Centennial High School in Las Vegas, Nev., and is the 247Sports No. 10 prospect in the entire country.

She's currently the No. 1-ranked player at her position and the No. 1 player in her state.

The Class of 2027 superstar has already narrowed things down to her Top 10 and thankfully for Hawkeyes fans, Iowa is in the running.

Nation Williams Places Iowa in Top 10

Second-year head coach Jan Jensen secured her first big recruit when five-star forward McKenna Woliczko opted to commit to the Hawkeyes this past winter.

Jensen may have missed out on a few other major playmakers, but Woliczko more than makes up for the Hawkeyes' small Class of 2026. Now, they're dead-set on adding a monstrous playmaker to join Woliczko.

Williams Top 10 consists of: Duke, LSU, Iowa, North Carolina, Louisville, Michigan, Washington, UCLA, Baylor and Notre Dame.

It's interesting to see a player like her not include the nation's No. 1 team, UConn. Either way, the Hawkeyes will take it. It's not like the competition is easy, far from it, but fresh off a successful visit, it's clear Iowa is high on Williams radar.

Analyzing Iowa's Competition

‘27 five-star Nation Williams (Las Vegas, NV) on her official visit to Iowa this weekend.



She is rated as the #13 player in the country by @Rivals.



📸- @webcentrick pic.twitter.com/sxrUJ6I75c — Kyle Huesmann (@HuesmannKyle) February 22, 2026

Women's basketball is alive and well in the B1G as 40% of the schools in Williams Top 10 are from the conference. Iowa, which just took down No. 6 Michigan with relative ease, would like to believe that makes them a higher priority than the Wolverines, especially since that's the game Williams visited during.

Elsewhere, Iowa already beat Washington this year, though it suffered a brutal loss to the Bruins, 88-65. Even though Iowa is ranked No. 9, there's a clear discrepancy between it and No. 2 UCLA. In the coming weeks, Iowa may have a chance to prove itself again, should the two teams meet in the B1G tournament.

Iowa guard Taylor Stremlow (1) drives toward the basket against Washington forward Brynn McGaughy (21) Feb. 11, 2026 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Other than the B1G, Iowa has to deal with Duke, which has had a streaky season; LSU, which is currently ranked No. 6; UNC, which is No. 21; Louisville, which fell to No. 10; Baylor, which Iowa beat earlier in the year and Notre Dame, which received just one vote this week.

It's a stacked group of teams, no doubt, but that shouldn't scare the Hawkeyes. Jensen has done incredibly well with her bigs, as seen with Ava Heiden, and one can only imagine what Woliczko is going to bring to the table next season.

