How to Watch Iowa vs. Maryland B1G Tournament Game Live

The Iowa Hawkeyes earned the No. 9 seed in the B1G Tournament meaning they got to avoid playing on March 10.

On March 11 they're set to do battle with No. 17 Maryland, a team that just ran through No. 16 Oregon, 70-60.

Don't let the Terrapins 12-20 (4-16) record fool you, this is the definition of a trap game. Iowa split the season series with Maryland but it's worth noting their most recent game was on February 11 where the Terrapins came out on top, 77-70.

Iowa has been struggling recently, but Maryland had been as well. Their win over the Ducks snapped a four-game losing streak, so now it's up to Iowa to snap a three-game skid of their own.

How to Watch Iowa vs. Maryland

Terps take the tourney opener 🐢#B1GMBBT pic.twitter.com/W0n5Iy6eln — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) March 10, 2026

WHEN: March 11

TIME: 12:00 p.m. EST

WHERE: Peacock

The Big Ten Network is only airing two of the four second round matchups. Peacock aired both games yesterday, and now they're set to air Iowa vs. Maryland along with the game immediately following it, No. 12 Washington vs. No. 13 USC.

Should Iowa advance further in the tournament, their games would be on BTN and potentially CBS/Paramount+ depending on how far they can go.

Iowa vs. Maryland Preview

B1G Tournament Time in the Windy City. 😏 pic.twitter.com/XsvdvnoT4k — Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) March 11, 2026

Maryland's win over Oregon is the little bit of momentum either of these teams have going into this one. Sure, Iowa just hung in there with a pair of Top 10 teams (No. 3 Michigan and No. 9 Nebraska), but they still lost both of those games. They may have taken the Cornhuskers to overtime, but it still ended in an embarrassing nine-point defeat.

The Terrapins may only have four conference wins but they come against the No. 9, No. 11, No. 12, and No. 18 ranked teams. Including Oregon, that adds the No. 16 team to their resume. It's not like this team is going to make the NCAA Tournament, far from it, but they could sure play spoiler to an Iowa squad that felt like a guarantee to be in at a certain point in time.

Now, Iowa's resume is being questioned. They have a ton of quality losses to top teams, but a loss here would see them at just 2-7 in their last nine games. A win over Nebraska is quite impressive, but a pair of losses to Maryland and one to Penn State stand out like a sore thumb.

