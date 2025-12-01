2026 Three-Star OL Reveals Signing Date With Iowa
The Iowa Hawkeyes received another signing announcement from a top recruit from the 2026 class on December 1. The college football early signing period is set to begin on December 3, 2025. It will run through December 5, opening a three-day window for high school seniors to officially sign their National Letters of Intent.
Colin Whitters, the three-star offensive lineman from Iowa City West High School, announced his signing ceremony details on X.
“I will be signing to play at the University of Iowa on December 3rd at 4:30 PM in the Iowa City West High Cafeteria- all are welcome!” Whitters wrote.
Whitters grew up just minutes from Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. He officially committed to Iowa on January 27, 2025, following a junior day visit to campus.
"I grew up as a Hawkeye, so that's really surreal to me," Whitters said ahead of his commitment in 2024. "They want to develop their players so they can go to the NFL. They believe in me and Coach Barnett is a great dude. I work out with his kid (James Barnett), and he's a great dude."
Colin Whitters’ High School Career
At Iowa City West. Whitters anchored an offensive line that helped West achieve its second consecutive winning season. His senior season in 2025 saw him earn Class 5A All-State honors as the Trojans finished 8-3 and reached the state quarterfinals before falling to top-seeded Dowling Catholic 35-0.
The Trojans' offense recorded over 1,800 passing yards and 1,100 rushing yards through the first nine games of the season, with Whitters serving as the anchor at right guard. He scored an 8-yard touchdown run on a trick play where he lined up at his usual right guard position before receiving a handoff.
As a junior in 2024, Whitters earned first-team all-district, all-Mississippi Valley Conference, and Class 5A all-state honors. His performance helped West finish 6-5 and reach the state quarterfinals, the program's first winning season since 2020.
What Colin Whitters Brings to Iowa?
The 6-foot-4, 310-pound offensive lineman can play multiple positions along the interior of the offensive line. Whitters started his high school career as a tight end before transitioning to offensive line as a junior.
According to 247Sports Composite, Whitters ranks as the No. 50 interior offensive lineman nationally in the 2026 class and the No. 8 overall prospect in Iowa.
Iowa's 2026 recruiting class currently ranks No. 27 nationally and No. 8 in the Big Ten according to 247Sports. 17 scholarship players have committed ahead of the December 3 early signing period.
Wide receiver commit Brody Schaffer and four-star offensive tackle Carson Nielsen are also set to ink their letter of intent on December 3.
Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!