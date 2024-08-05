'24 Hawkeyes Loaded with NFL Draft Prospects
If you’re a fan of Iowa Football and the NFL Draft, clear your schedules for next April. A lot of Hawkeyes will be involved.
One of the better programs at producing NFL talent, UI expects to be adding significantly to its representation in the league. While there isn’t a projected 2025 first-round pick at this point, it’s a deep group of talent.
Luke Lachey, SR, TE
If healthy and utilized, Lachey could be another first-rounder from TE U. He combines size and speed with an advanced understanding of his position.
Sebastian Castro, SR, S
Castro would have been chosen in the ‘24 draft, but a return to college gives him a chance to climb teams' boards. He brings a level of physicality that most pro scouts will fall in love with this fall, if they don't already.
Mason Richman, SR, OL
Richman will be a four-year college starter at LT at Iowa. That's rare. He’ll likely be moving inside, making an NFL Draft protection tough until he works out there during workouts leading up to the draft.
Connor Colby, SR, OL
Colby joins Richman as a four-year starter here, but unlike his teammate, he did not red shirt. He’s flashed high-end ability at times. If he finds consistency this season, he can boost his stock considerably.
Jay Higgins, SR, LB
The tackling machine from Indiana racked up 171 stops last season and finds himself on many preseason All-American teams. He's not the prototypical size of an NFL linebacker, but like others, such as Josey Jewell at Iowa before him, it'd be done to bet against him.
Nick Jackson, SR, LB
Jackson is a proven college commodity and likely to be one of the better players at his position nationally. Again, like Higgins, he'll have to overcome concerns about his size on the next level. That said, he's certainly capable of carving out a role in the NFL.
Jermari Harris, SR, CB
Harris is kind of the cornerback version of Colby in that he's flashed promise throughout his college career but still seeks consistency. Healthy and focused, he's a guy that could raise his profile a decent amount this season.
Quinn Schulte, SR, S
The Cedar Rapids Xavier graduate occupies one of the defense's most integral positions and does so with an expert understanding of his job in addition to the responsibilities of guys around him. He could end up heading right to dental school after the season, but his knowledge of the game and underrated skills give him a chance at the NFL.
Xavier Nwankpa, JR, S
The former highly-regarded recruit from Southeast Polk has learned on the job at Iowa and could be ready for takeoff. Nwankpa is prepared to marry his immense natural ability with the physical and football development necessary for reaching his very high ceiling.
Leshon Williams, SR, RB
Williams is steady if unspectacular and there's a place for that in the league. The Chicago native and Castro's prep teammate does well in picking his way through traffic inside. He's not a burner but has a burst with good vision.
Deontae Craig, SR, DL
Craig's play leveled off to a degree last season when he took on a bigger role. With a year of full-time reps under his belt, expect a bigger step forward this fall. With it, he can increase his draft profile.
Logan Jones, SR, C
It's felt like Jones has been on the verge of breaking out for the last few seasons before injuries and inconsistency derailed that journey. The Council Bluffs Lewis Central graduate looks poised to put it all together this season, and like Harris, Colby and others on this list, could increase his chances at a pro career.
Yahya Black, SR, DL
The Minnesota product definitely looks the part as he has developed in all facets coming up through the program. He's big, strong and experienced. When that happens around here, it's bad news for opposing O-Linemen. Black might have a chance to raise his draft stock more than anybody else on this list.
Kaleb Johnson, JR, RB
The true junior has everything to be a star. It's a rare combination of size and speed that make him an NFL prospect. Like teammates on this rundown, it boils down Johnson being consistency effective. If he lets it rip, look out.