2025 Fantasy Football Dynasty Rookie Running Back Rankings: Omarion Hampton Has Huge Potential
The running back position was considered the deepest in the 2025 NFL Draft, at least as it pertains to offensive skill position players. The class is led by Ashton Jeanty, who was taken sixth overall by the Las Vegas Raiders. Not only will he be the first rookie running back off the board in dynasty drafts, he’s also likely to be the first overall player drafted in 2025.
Unfortunately for those in redraft leagues, a majority of the other rookie runners don’t have a clear path to significant Year 1 touches. Omarion Hampton projects to share carries with Najee Harris in Los Angeles, but he has featured back potential in the long term. TreVeyon Henderson will have to share work with Rhamondre Stevenson in New England, but he could push to become their lead runner at some point in the next few seasons.
On a more positive note, Quinshon Judkins will be given every chance to lead the Cleveland Browns backfield. The same can be said of Kaleb Johnson in Pittsburgh and R.J. Harvey with the Denver Broncos. Jaydon Blue also landed in a good spot with the Dallas Cowboys.
With that said, here’s my initial look at my top 15 fantasy running backs for dynasty drafts.
2025 Fantasy Football Rookie Running Back Rankings
Note: Ages listed as how old the player will be by the end of September.
Rk
Player
Pos
Team
Bye
Age
1
Ashton Jeanty
RB
LV
8
21
2
Omarion Hampton
RB
LAC
12
22
3
Quinshon Judkins
RB
CLE
9
21
4
TreVeyon Henderson
RB
NE
14
21
5
Kaleb Johnson
RB
PIT
5
22
6
RJ Harvey
RB
DEN
12
24
7
Cam Skattebo
RB
NYG
14
23
8
Bhayshul Tuten
RB
JAC
8
22
9
Jaydon Blue
RB
DAL
10
21
10
Devin Neal
RB
NO
11
22
11
Dylan Sampson
RB
CLE
9
21
12
Jordan James
RB
SF
14
21
13
Kyle Monangai
RB
CHI
5
23
14
DJ Giddens
RB
IND
11
22
15
Woody Marks
RB
HOU
6
24