2025 Fantasy Football Dynasty Rookie Running Back Rankings: Omarion Hampton Has Huge Potential

Michael Fabiano

Chargers RB Omarion Hampton is projected to be one of the top three overall picks in 2025 dynasty rookie-only drafts.
The running back position was considered the deepest in the 2025 NFL Draft, at least as it pertains to offensive skill position players. The class is led by Ashton Jeanty, who was taken sixth overall by the Las Vegas Raiders. Not only will he be the first rookie running back off the board in dynasty drafts, he’s also likely to be the first overall player drafted in 2025.

Unfortunately for those in redraft leagues, a majority of the other rookie runners don’t have a clear path to significant Year 1 touches. Omarion Hampton projects to share carries with Najee Harris in Los Angeles, but he has featured back potential in the long term. TreVeyon Henderson will have to share work with Rhamondre Stevenson in New England, but he could push to become their lead runner at some point in the next few seasons.

On a more positive note, Quinshon Judkins will be given every chance to lead the Cleveland Browns backfield. The same can be said of Kaleb Johnson in Pittsburgh and R.J. Harvey with the Denver Broncos. Jaydon Blue also landed in a good spot with the Dallas Cowboys.

With that said, here’s my initial look at my top 15 fantasy running backs for dynasty drafts. 

2025 Fantasy Football Rookie Running Back Rankings

Note: Ages listed as how old the player will be by the end of September.

Rk

Player

Pos

Team

Bye

Age

1

Ashton Jeanty

RB

LV

8

21

2

Omarion Hampton

RB

LAC

12

22

3

Quinshon Judkins

RB

CLE

9

21

4

TreVeyon Henderson

RB

NE

14

21

5

Kaleb Johnson

RB

PIT

5

22

6

RJ Harvey

RB

DEN

12

24

7

Cam Skattebo

RB

NYG

14

23

8

Bhayshul Tuten

RB

JAC

8

22

9

Jaydon Blue

RB

DAL

10

21

10

Devin Neal

RB

NO

11

22

11

Dylan Sampson

RB

CLE

9

21

12

Jordan James

RB

SF

14

21

13

Kyle Monangai

RB

CHI

5

23

14

DJ Giddens

RB

IND

11

22

15

Woody Marks

RB

HOU

6

24

