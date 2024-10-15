3 Intriguing Iowa Players To Watch vs Michigan State
The Iowa Hawkeyes just put together an impressive win over the Washington Huskies, and now, they will look to beat the Michigan State Spartans on the road.
A Big Ten title is still within reach for Iowa, but the Hawkeyes may very well have to run the table the rest of the way, especially considering they have a pretty easy remaining schedule.
In order for Iowa to achieve that, it will obviously have to defeat Michigan State first.
Here are three intriguing Hawkeyes players to watch against the Spartans.
Terrell Washington Jr., RB
Kaleb Johnson is obviously the engine behind Iowa's offense, but it would be nice for the running back to get some support.
It appeared he would be receiving it from Jaziun Patterson early on, but Patterson has tailed off the last couple of games. Kamari Moulton has been a disappointment, as well.
Fortunately, another halfback could be emerging for the Hawkeyes: freshman Terrell Washington Jr.
Washington carried the ball six times against Washington in Week 7. He only went for 17 yards, but it's evidence that Iowa could be interested in moving forward with him as a key piece.
We'll see if the 20-year-old gets some more touches this weekend.
Dayton Howard, WR
The Hawkeyes' receiving corps has not exactly been an area of strength this season, but that may have more to do with the subpar play of quarterback Cade McNamara than anything else.
Northwestern transfer Jacob Gill didn't even log a catch last Saturday, and freshman Reece Vander Zee has been a disappointment.
Fellow freshman Dayton Howard, however, snared a 33-yard touchdown catch versus the Huskies and could be on his way to more usage against Michigan State.
At 6-foot-4, Howard is a big target, particularly in the red zone. His physical presence could help make McNamara's job easier, as he can utilize his frame to come down with contested catches.
We'll see if Iowa incorporates Howard into the offense more this week.
Brian Allen, DE
The Spartans don't exactly have an elite offensive line, which could open the door for Iowa's pass rushers to provide some pressure on quarterback Aidan Chiles.
Michigan State has allowed 15 sacks on the season, and while that isn't terrible it certainly isn't good, and sophomore defensive end Brian Allen could take advantage.
Allen has logged three sacks through six games, which ranks second on the Hawkeyes. He posted a sack versus Washington last week.
The 6-foot-4, 260-pound youngster has flashed outstanding potential at various points of the season, and the stage could be set for him to have a full breakout party at Michigan State.