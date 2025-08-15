49ers' George Kittle Receives Surprising Ranking Ahead of 2025 Season
Iowa Hawkeyes legend and San Francisco 49ers star tight end has been ranked 31st on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2025.
This is surprising as Kittle dropped from No.14 last season to No.31 this season despite coming off a productive campaign.
Kittle has consistently been one of the best tight ends in the NFL since entering the league. He is coming off a great 2024 season, where he hauled in 78 receptions for 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns.
Kittle also had 164 yards after the catch over expected, which was the most by a tight end, and had 551 yards after the catch, which was the second most among tight ends.
“Energetic and explosive,” 49ers quarterback Purdy said. “You get the ball in his hands, man, he can run past guys, break tackles. And he’s funny. On the sideline, he’s asking me for some Toyotas and talking about commercials and stuff, like, mid-game. And I’m like, ‘Bro, lock in.’”
Kittle has been the top target for Purdy since he took over as the quarterback for San Francisco.
While Kittle had a great 2024 campaign, the 49ers missed the postseason. San Francisco will be looking to bounce back in 2025, and they still possess a talented roster as they were in the Super Bowl just two seasons ago.
The 31-year-old has accumulated many accolades during his eight-year career, as he's been named an All-Pro twice and a Pro Bowler six times.
George Kittle's Hawkeyes Career
While Kittle has become a superstar in the NFL, he wasn't at that level during his time with the Hawkeyes.
In his freshman season at Iowa, Kittle had five receptions for 108 yards across three games. He followed that up with just one catch for 25 yards in his sophomore campaign.
Kittle's numbers improved in his junior season, finishing with 20 receptions for 290 yards and six touchdowns. He put up similar numbers in his senior season, hauling in 22 receptions for 314 yards and four touchdowns.
After his four seasons with Iowa, the 49ers drafted Kittle in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He immediately showcased his all-around talent as a pass catcher and blocker.
The Hawkeyes legend remains one of the best players in the league, despite dropping 17 spots on the NFL's Top 100 list. He will look to be the top weapon for the 49ers once again in 2025.
