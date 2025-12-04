Mics Caught George Kittle Pleading With Myles Garrett Amid Sack Record Chase
Much of the attention following the Browns-49ers game on Sunday revolved around Browns defensive tackle Shelby Harris calling 49ers receiver Jauan Jennings “a hoe,” but there were also some friendly interactions between the two team’s players during the game.
Entering the game, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was on a tear. He recorded 13 sacks in his previous four games and already reached a franchise record 18 sacks on the season.
The 49ers did a good job limited Garrett during their 26–8 win, with tight end George Kittle chipping Garrett to help keep him contained. The pair of All-Pros were seen having a friendly exchange in the game, with Garrett telling Kittle, “I need you to stop chipping me if you don’t mind.”
Kittle replied, “God no. Your five-sack game was crazy. Keep going man, it’s fun to watch. Please don't break the record today.”
“O.K.,” Garrett responded.
“I'll tell Brock to give you one [sack],” Kittle added.
“Maybe two?” Garrett asked.
Garrett ended up sacking 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy once and hitting him three times during the game. He also had a conversation with Purdy after the game. Purdy told him, “What an honor to play against you.”
Garrett said, “Sorry about the first hit, bro.”
“Are you kidding me? You got me in the game, I woke up,” Purdy replied as they exchanged a laugh.
With one sack on Purdy, Garrett is now up to 19 on the season. He is four sacks away from breaking the single-season record set by Michael Strahan in 2001, and four and a half sacks from breaking the unofficial record set by Al Baker in 1978. Garrett will look to improve his sack total during the Browns’ upcoming games against the Titans, Bears, Bills, Steelers and Bengals.