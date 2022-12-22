A Closer Look at Iowa Football's '23 Class
IOWA CITY, Iowa - Iowa Football officially bulked up its roster Wednesday, signing 23 student-athletes to national letters of intent. The group included Michigan transfers Cade McNamara, a quarterback, and tight end Erick All. The program also announced the adding of seven preferred walk-ons.
Here's a closer look at the class:
NO. 12 CADE McNAMARA, QB
Reno, NV / Damonte Ranch HS
Transfer from Michigan
Twitter: @Cademac_12
Instagram: @cademac.12
Joined program in spring, 2023, as graduate transfer from Michigan with two years of eligibility remaining.
At Michigan
Two-year letterman, appearing in 21 games with 16 starts . . . compiled 13-3 record as a starter and helped lead team to 2021 Big Ten Championship . . . 2022 Honors – – Academic All-Big Ten . . . 2021 Honors – – Third-team All-Big Ten by league coaches and media . . . Academic All-Big Ten . . . Shared Offensive Player of the Week honors for his performance against Northern Illinois . . . shared Hard Hat Player of the Week against Indiana . . . 2020 Honors – – Academic All-Big Ten
High School Honors
Selected first-team all-state as a junior and senior . . . two-time Gatorade Player of the Year in Nevada (2017 and 2018); first player in state history to win the award in back-to-back seasons . . . named Nevada Offensive Player of the Year in 2018 . . . named 2017 USA Today All-Nevada Player of the Year . . . three-time conference Player of the Year (2016-18) . . . Sierra League Player of the Year as a senior . . . two-time region Offensive Player of the Year (2017-18) and Northern 4A All-Region selection (2017-18) . . . selected first team all-conference and first team all-region on three occasions . . . named the State Farm Player of the Week on five occasions . . . 2018 Elite 11 finalist . . . attended the finals of the Nike The Opening 2018 in Frisco, Texas . . . selected to participate in the U.S. Army All-American Game . . . No. 1 prospect in the state of Nevada by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals . . . 247.com four-star prospect ranked No. 275 overall and No. 1 recruit in Nevada . . . ESPN four-star prospect, rated the No. 13 pro-style quarterback, No. 257 overall prospect in the country and top player in Nevada . . . earned academic excellence award seven times
- Born 5/28/2000
- Will pursue post-graduate degree
- Parents are Nicole and Gary McNamara
- Brother, Kyle, began his career at Michigan before transferring to Western Kentucky . . . father, Gary, was an outfielder at Fresno State and was an assistant baseball coach at Nevada
- High school coach was Shaun Dupris
NO. 83 ERICK ALL, TE
Fairfield, OH / Michigan / Fairfield HS
Twitter: @eallindi83
Instagram: @83eall
Hawk Item
Joined program in spring, 2022, as graduate transfer from Michigan with two years of eligibility remaining.
2021 Honors
Honorable mention All-Big Ten by league coaches and media
At Michigan
Three-year letterman (2019-20-21) . . . appeared in 35 games with 12 starts.
- Born 9/13/2000
- Will pursue post-graduate degree
- Parents are Kelly and Erick All
- High school coach was Jason Krause
NO. 65 LEIGHTON JONES, OL
Brownsburg, IN/ Brownsburg HS
Twitter: @LJones7676
Instagram: @leightonnjones
High School Honors
Earned all-conference and all-state Top 50 honors as a senior, while being named Mr. Football for offensive line . . . earned all-conference and all-state honors as a junior
High School Career
Four-year starter in both football and wrestling . . . played both offensive and defensive line as a prep . . . helped prep team post four-year record of 43-9 . . . team captain as a junior and senior . . . also competed in wrestling as a prep, placing third in wrestling state meet as a sophomore and junior.
- Born 7/14/2004
- Sport and Recreation Management major
- Earned academic all-state honors as a senior
- Parents are Laurie and Marshall Jones
- High school coach was Josh Hart
NO. 6 DAYTON HOWARD, WR
Kansas City, MO / Park Hill HS
Twitter: @DaytonHoward4
Instagram: @dhoward11
High School Honors
Earned first-team all-district and second-team all-conference honors as a senior . . . second-team all-conference as a sophomore
High School Career
Three-year football letterman . . . totaled 760 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior . . . 123 yards and three touchdowns as a junior . . . 150 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore.
- Born 3/13/2005
- Business major
- Parents are Jill Baker and Marcus Howard
- High school coach was Andy Sims
NO. 4 KENNETH MERRIEWEATHER, DL
Detroit, MI / ML King HS
Twitter: @KMerrieweather
Instagram: @kennymerrieweather
High School Honors
Named to Dream Team while earning first-team all-city and all-state honors as a junior and senior
High School Career
Played defensive end, linebacker and tight end as a prep . . . helped prep team win back-to-back state championships, posting 24-4 record over final two seasons . . . recorded 52 tackles as a senior, with 18 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, four forced fumbles and two safeties . . . 39 tackles as a junior, with eight sacks, six tackles for loss and one interception return for a touchdown . . . team captain as a junior and senior . . . also competed in track as a prep.
- Born 8/6/2005
- Open major
- Honor Roll student as a prep
- Parents are Rachella and Kenneth Merrieweather
- High school coach was Ty Spencer
NO. 7 ZACH LUTMER, DB
Rock Rapids, IA / Central Lyon/GLR HS
Twitter: @LutmerZach
Instagram: @zachlutmer
High School Honors
Named to Elite all-state team as a senior . . . earned first-team all-state and all-district honors as a senior, being named captain of first team . . . first-team all-district and all-state as a sophomore and junior . . . named Class 2A Player of the Year as a sophomore
High School Career
Earned three football letters as defensive back and quarterback . . . holds school records for total yards, rushing yards and points scored . . . prep team won state championship as a senior after reaching title game as a sophomore and quarterfinals as a junior, compiling three-year record of 31-5 . . . as a senior totaled 1,562 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns, while passing for 1,357 yards and 16 touchdowns and recording 45 tackles and three interceptions on defense . . . as a junior passed for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns . . . 149 rushing attempts for 1,246 yards and 22 touchdowns, along with three successful two-point conversions . . . recorded 46.5 tackles, including 36 solo stops and three tackles for loss . . . four interceptions for 100 yards and one touchdown as a junior . . . on special teams had seven punt returns for 151 yards, while averaging 36.8 yards in limited punting duty . . . rushed for 1,609 yards and 23 touchdowns as a sophomore, with 1,194 passing yards and eight touchdowns . . . four interceptions as a sophomore, including two touchdown returns . . . team captain as a junior and senior . . . also competed in basketball, baseball and track.
- Born 11/5/2004
- Exercise Science major
- Member of High Honor Roll each year
- Parents are Dana and Mark Lutmer
- High school coach was Curtis Eben
NO. 4 MARCO LAINEZ, QB
Princeton, NJ / The Hun School
Twitter: @MarcoLainez5
Instagram: @marco.lainez4
High School Honors
Northeast Prep Offensive Player of the Year as a senior . . . first-team New Jersey Prep and Northeast Prep League as a senior . . . team MVP and New Jersey Prep offensive MVP . . . 12th-Man Touchdown Club all-area prep Player of the Year . . . New Jersey Mid-Atlantic Prep Offensive Player of the Year as a junior . . . 12th-Man Touchdown Club Area Player of the Year as a junior . . . first-team all-NPFC League, all-NEPSAC and all-MAPL as a junior . . . team MVP as a sophomore
High School Career
Four-year quarterback letterman and also played running back as a freshman . . . team won MAPL championship as a junior and senior, posting identical 9-0 record in back-to-back seasons . . . as a senior completed 97-125 pass attempts (77.6%) for 2,182 yards, with 23 touchdowns and five interceptions . . . also rushed for 573 yards and five touchdowns . . . as a junior completed 97-125 attempts (80.2%) for 1,761 yards and 21 touchdowns, with two interceptions . . . rushed 41 times for 451 yards and two touchdowns . . . as a sophomore completed 72-109 attempts (66.3%) for 1,178 yards and 14 touchdowns, with three interceptions . . . completed 101-176 attempts (57.4%) for 1,325 yards and 15 touchdowns, with six interceptions as a freshman while rushing for two touchdowns . . . team captain as a senior . . . also lettered in basketball and track as a prep.
- Born 10/19/2003
- Health and Human Physiology major
- Academic Honor Roll every year as a prep
- Parents are Gretchen and Marco Lainez, Jr.
- High school coach was Todd Smith
NO. 8 ALEX MOTA, WR
Marion, IA/ Marion HS
Twitter: @_AlexMota23
Instagram: @alexmota.ig
High School Honors
Named first-team Class 4A all-state and all-metro as a junior and seniorHigh School Career
Three-year football letterman . . . ranks third in school history in all-purpose yards . . . totaled 742 rushing yards and 230 receiving yards as a senior, with 37.5 tackles on defense . . . as a junior completed 59 pass attempts for 879 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for 629 yards and seven touchdowns . . . 28 tackles on defense as a junior . . . gained 540 rushing yards and recorded 17 tackles as a sophomore . . . team captain as a senior . . . also competed in track, baseball and basketball as a prep.
- Born 7/7/2004
- Business major
- Parents are Lynn and Alfonso Mota
- High school coach was Michael Joyner
NO. 32 BEN KUETER, LB
Iowa City, IA / Iowa City HS
Twitter: @Benkueter1
Instagram: @ben_kueter32
Hawk Item
Won Under-20 World Wrestling Championship in July, 2022 . . . won USA Wrestling’s Under-20 men’s freestyle world team trials in 2022.
High School Honors
Named USA TODAY All-Iowa Male Athlete of the Year for 2021-22 . . . named to All-Iowa Elite all-state team as a junior . . . one of five finalists for high school Butkus Award as a senior . . . Under Armour All-American as a senior . . . first-team all-state as a senior and defensive Player of the Year . . . earned first-team all-state honors as a junior
High School Career
Helped prep football team post 15-5 record over junior and senior seasons, reaching state semifinals as a junior . . . 98 tackles as a senior . . . recorded 101 tackles as a junior, with 41 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks, leading Class 5A in all three categories . . . recorded 24 receptions for 369 yards and 11 touchdowns on offense . . . four-year football team captain . . . also competed in wrestling, baseball and track as a prep . . . career wrestling record of 72-0 prior to senior season, with three straight Class 3A individual state titles . . . posted 37-0 record at 220 pounds in wrestling as a junior . . . record included 36 bonus-point wins, with 20 pins and 10 technical falls while being named to All-Iowa Elite team . . . considered No. 6 overall wrestling prospect in 2023 class, including No. 2 ranking for his weight class . . . as a junior outfielder in baseball, batted .333 with 26 RBI as team posted 29-14 record, reaching Class 4A substate finals . . . helped prep baseball team reach state semifinals as a senior.
- Born Born 6/7/2004
- Open major
- Earned first-team all-academic honors three years
- Parents are Tina and Scott Kueter
- High school coach was Mitchell Moore
NO. 59 TREVOR LAUCK , OL
Indianapolis, IN / Roncalli HS
Twitter: @TrevorLauck
Instagram: @t_lauck1020
High School Honors
Named a US Army All-American as a senior . . . first-team all-conference, all-county and all-state as a senior . . . earned all-conference, all-county and all-state honors as a junior
High School Career
Three-year letterman in football . . . played both offense and defense as a senior . . . helped prep team earn state title as a sophomore, followed by sectional championship as a junior and regional title as a senior with three-year record of 37-4 . . . team captain as a senior . . . also lettered in basketball and track . . . holds school record for shot put in indoor track.
- Born 9/27/2004
- Business major
- Member of prep Honor Roll for straight years
- Parents are Kara and David Lauck
- High school coach was Eric Quintana
NO. 56 MADDUX BORCHERDING-JOHNSON, DL
Norwalk, IA / Norwalk HS
Twitter: @madduxjohnson5
Instagram: @maddux_bj33
High School Honors
Named to Des Moines Register Elite first-team all-state as a senior . . . first-team Class 4A and IPWSA all-state as a senior and first-team all-district . . . earned first-team all-district and second-team all-state honors as a junior
High School Career
Three-year letterman in football as team reached state playoffs three straight years . . . member of prep team that won three conference title and two district titles, while being a state place winner three straight seasons . . . 62.5 tackles as a senior, with seven tackles for loss and two sacks . . . 71.5 tackles as a junior, with 11 tackles for loss . . . 59.5 tackles as a sophomore, with eight tackles for loss and two sacks . . . team captain as a senior . . . also competed in wrestling and track and field as a prep
- Born 4/14/2005
- Business major
- Parents are Jenny Borcherding-Johnson and Clifton Johnson
- High school coach was Paul Patterson
NO. 91 CHASE BRACKNEY, DL
Greenwood Village, CO / Cherry Creek HS
Twitter: @ChaseBrackney2
Instagram: @chase_5353
High School Honors
First-team all-conference and all-state as a senior . . . top-ranked defensive lineman in Colorado
High School Career
Three-year football letterman . . . helped prep team post 30-5 record over last three seasons, winning state championship as a junior and senior . . . team captain as a senior . . . also competed in track as a prep.
- Born 5/2/2004
- Business major
- Parents are Jamie and Steve Brackney
- High school coach was Dave Logan
NO. 54 ANTERIO THOMPSON, DL
Dubuque, IA / Iowa Western Community College / Hempstead HS
Twitter: @ThompsonAnterio
Instagram: @terio_z
Iowa Western
Played one season at Iowa Western Community College . . . earned first-team all-conference and all-region honors in one season as Iowa Western posted a 10-2 record while earning NJCAA Division I national title . . . junior college coach was Scott Strohmeier.
High School Honors
Earned first-team all-conference honors as a senior
High School Career
Played both defensive tackle and end as a prep . . . 39 tackles as a senior, with seven tackles for loss, one sack and one touchdown . . . also competed in basketball as a prep.
- Born 10/29/2002
- Business major
- Named academic all-region
- Parents are Tyshaun and Areal Greenwood
- High school coach was Jeff Hoerner
NO. 7 JOHN NESTOR, DB
Chicago, IL / Marist HS
Twitter: @johnnestor_7
Instagram: @j.nestor13
High School Honors
Named CCL Blue Defensive Player of the Year as a senior . . . Class 8A IHSA and Rivals first-team all-state as a senior . . . named Chicago Sun Times and Chicago Tribune first-team all-area as a senior . . .CCL Blue first-team all-conference as a senior . . . named CCL Blue first-team all-conference and Max Preps all-state as a junior
High School Career
Played both safety and cornerback on defense and wide receiver as a prep . . . team posted 16-8 record in final two seasons, reaching state semifinals as a junior and second round as a senior . . . 52 tackles, five interceptions and 10 pass break-ups as a senior, with three forced fumbles . . . 416 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns on offense as a senior . . . 63 tackles as a junior, with five interceptions, eight pass break-ups, two forced fumbles, one sack and 302 all-purpose yards . . . team captain as a senior . . . also competed in basketball and golf as a prep.
- Born 5/13/2005
- Sports Kinesiology major
- Parents are Rachele and John Nestor
- High school coach was Ron Dawczak
NO. 8 JARRIETT BUIE, WR
Tampa, FL / Jesuit HS
Twitter: @BuieJarriett
Instagram: @thats_.j2
High School Honors
Four-year football letterman as wide receiver and defensive back as a prep.
High School Career
Helped prep team win state championship as a junior, while reaching state semifinals as a sophomore and senior, with three-year record of 26-4 . . . 47 receptions for 735 yards as a senior, with over 1,000 all-purpose yards . . . 30 receptions for 407 yards as a junior . . . 19 receptions for 400 yards as a sophomore . . . team captain as a senior . . . also lettered in track.
- Born Born 5/8/2005
- Business major
- Member of prep Honor Roll for four years
- Parents are Raiza and Jarriett Buie
- High school coach was Matt Thompson
NO. 82 ZACH ORTWERTH, TE
St. Louis, MO / University HS
Twitter: @ZOrtwerth
Instagram: @_zachortwerth
High School Honors
Earned second-team All-MCC honors as a senior tight end . . . second-team All-MCC as tight end and outside linebacker as a junior
High School Career
Three-year football letterman as tight end, outside linebacker and defensive end as team advanced to state playoffs four straight years . . . 11 receptions for 194 yards as a senior, with one rushing touchdown and one receiving touchdown . . . 18 total tackles on defense, with two sacks and one fumble recovery . . . averaged 38.3 yards on 12 punts . . . as a junior recorded 20 receptions for 298 yards and four touchdowns, while collecting 76 total tackles on defense, with 14 tackles for loss, two sacks and one fumble recovery . . . team captain as a senior . . . also lettered in basketball.
- Born 4/12/2005
- Engineering major
- Academic all-star as junior and senior . . . earned academic first honors and second honors throughout prep career
- Parents are Joyce and Craig Ortwerth
- High school coaches were Mike Jones and Adam Cruz
NO. 8 KAMARI MOULTON, RB
Ft. Lauderdale, FL / Cardinal Gibbons HS
Twitter: @HulkMoulton
Instagram: @behumble._mari
High School Honors
Earned first-team all-county honors and was named team MVP as a senior . . . first-team all-county and all-state as a junior, along with team MVP . . . second-team all-county as a sophomore
High School Career
Helped prep team to state championships as a sophomore and junior . . . combined record of 22-4 in final two seasons . . . shares school record with 18 rushing touchdowns in a single season . . . rushed for 800 yards and nine touchdowns as a senior, with 10 pass receptions . . . rushed for 1,100 yards and 18 touchdowns as a junior, along with eight pass receptions . . . rushed for 600 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore, with 12 receptions and one receiving touchdown . . . team captain as a senior . . . also competed in track as a prep.
- Born 4/1/2005
- Business major
- Named to AB Honor Roll
- Parents are Latavia and Kirk Moulton
- High school coach was Matt DuBuc
NO. 11 KAHLIL TATE, DB
Chicago, IL / Kenwood Academy
Twitter: @TateKahlil
Instagram: @tatekahlil__
High School Honors
Named first-team all-city as a senior . . . first-team all-conference as a junior
High School Career
Played both defensive back and wide receiver as a prep . . . helped prep team post 18-7 record in final two seasons, winning city championship as a junior and reaching quarterfinals as a senior . . . recorded 67 tackles as a senior, with two interceptions and two forced fumbles . . . 63 tackles as a junior, with five interceptions and two forced fumbles, along with 451 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on offense . . . team captain as a senior.
- Born 6/18/2005
- Open major
- Parents are Ivana and Robert Tate
- High school coach was Sinque Turner
NO. 58 KADE PIEPER, OL
Norfolk, NE / Catholic, HS
Twitter: @PieperKade
Instagram: @kade_pieper
High School Honors
Named C2 all-state as a senior . . . all-district and district MVP as a senior . . . earned C2 all-state and all-district honors as a junior . . . all-district and all-state honorable mention as a sophomore
High School Career
Earned four letters in football as offensive and defensive lineman . . . prep team posted 24-2 record over last two seasons . . . reached state title game as junior and senior, winning state championship in senior season . . . recorded 130 tackles as a senior . . . 105 tackles as a junior . . . 65 tackles as a sophomore . . . team captain as a senior . . . also lettered in basketball and track.
- Born 2/18/2005
- Finance major
- Parents are Carrie and Dennis Pieper
- High school coach was Jeff Bellar
NO. 8 AIDAN HALL, LB
Harlan, IA / Harlan HS
Twitter: @aidan6hall
Instagram: @aidanhall.6
High School Honors
Earned first-team all-state honors as a senior defensive back and named captain of Class 3A all-state team . . . earn-first-team all-district honors and was KMA offensive Player of the Year as a senior . . . first-team all-district and all-state on defense as a junior . . . second-team all-state defensive back as a sophomore, while earning first-team all-district honors
High School Career
Earned four letters in football as running back, wide receiver, linebacker and defensive back . . . prep team won back-to-back state championships as junior and senior, while also reaching state title game as a sophomore . . . four-year prep record of 44-4 . . . as a senior had 80 rushing attempts for 810 yards and 51 receptions for 837 yards . . . totaled 51 tackles on defense, with one interception and one recovered fumble for a touchdown . . . three kickoff returns for 206 yards and two touchdowns to go with 73 yards on two punt returns tot total over 2,000 all-purpose yards . . . rushed 94 times for 777 yards as a junior, with 32 receptions for 755 yards . . . 53.5 tackles and three interceptions as a junior . . . 34 receptions for 860 yards as a sophomore, with 75.5 tackles and five interceptions on defense . . . team captain as a senior . . . also lettered in basketball (3) and track (3).
- Born 12/7/2004
- Sport and Recreation Management major
- Parents are Michele and Alan Hall
- High school coach was Todd Bladt
NO. 1 TERRELL WASHINGTON JR., RB
Wylie, TX / Wylie East HS
Twitter: @LilRex2023
Instagram: @Terrellthe2and
High School Honors
Earned first-team all-district honors as a senior, while being named district MVP . . . first-team all-district as a junior . . . second-team all-district as a sophomore . . . named Newcomer of the Year as a freshman
High School Career
Helped prep team post 9-2 record and advance to state playoffs as a senior . . . team captain as a sophomore, junior and senior . . . also competed in basketball and track as a prep.
- Born 9/1/2004
- Business major
- Parents are Katriena and Terrell Washington, Sr.
- High school coach was Marcus Gold.
NO. 75 CANNON LEONARD, OL
Gilman, IL/ Iroquois West HS
Twitter: @CannonLeonard1
Instagram: @cannonl34
High School Honors
Earned first-team all-conference, all-area and all-state honors as a senior . . . first-team all-conference and all-area as a junior . . . earned all-conference honors as a sophomore
High School Career
Four-year football letterman as offensive and defensive lineman . . . helped prep team reach state playoffs as a junior and senior with combined 15-6 record . . . team captain as a junior and senior . . . also lettered in basketball and track.
- Born 2/14/2005
- Environmental Science major
- Ranked first in class academically . . . Board Scholar and member of High Honor Roll
- Parents are Jenny and Josh Leonard
- High school coach was Jason Thiele
NO. 2 TEEGAN DAVIS, DB
Princeton, IL/ Princeton HS
Twitter: @DavisTeegan
Instagram: @teegan.davis.2
High School Honors
Earned all-state and all-conference honors as quarterback and defensive back as a senior . . . first-team all-conference and honorable mention all-state as a junior, while being named News-Tribune and BCR Player of the Year . . . earned all-conference honors on defense as a sophomore
High School Career
Three-year football letterman as quarterback and defensive back . . . all-time passing leader at Princeton HS . . . team posted 21-3 record in final two seasons, reaching state quarterfinals in back-to-back seasons after reaching semifinals in sophomore season . . . passed for 1,638 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior, while rushing for 766 yards and 17 touchdowns . . . 52 tackles and eight interceptions on defense as a senior . . . passes for 1,839 yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior, while rushing for 1,099 yards and 18 touchdowns . . . 75 tackles and four interceptions on defense as a junior . . . recorded 400 all-purpose yards and 20 tackles as a sophomore . . . team captain as a senior . . . also competed in basketball and track as a prep.
- Born 10/14/2004
- Sports Medicine major
- Member of Prep Honor Roll
- Parents are Annette and Spencer Davis
- High school coach was Ryan Pearson