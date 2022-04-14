Adam Stovlin visited Iowa Football for the first time last month. The Class of 2025 tight end from Oakdale (CT) St. Thomas More School was impressed right away.

"I loved the environment the most," he told HN. "When I first walked through the doors, the program’s structure and history stood out most."

Iowa director of player development Jason Manson, who played quarterback for the Hawkeyes during the mid-2000s, was assistant dean of students and head football coach at St. Thomas More School for two years before returning to his college alma mater in '21.

Shovlin (6-6, 235) was impressed with Hawkeye history he learned during his visit.

"How long some of the coaching staff has been there surprised me the most. Having a head coach in the program since 1999 left a great impression on me. Also how storied they are was great to hear," he said.

As a sophomore, Shovlin earned all-state honors as a tight end after catching 17 passes for 167 yards. He totaled 38.0 tackles as defense, including 9.0 for loss. He added 5.0 sacks and forced two fumbles.

A long, athletic prep, Stovlin could end up on either side of the ball at the next level depending on how his body develops. Iowa is recruiting him as a tight end. That's his vision as well.

"I feel like I would fit in as a tight end best, being able to be used as a blocker and pass catcher," he said.

Hawkeye offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz spoke with Shovlin during his visit. He was coaching tight ends still in the beginning of March before switching over to quarterbacks. Abdul Hodge was hired as the new tight end coach.

"We mostly spoke in position meetings about what Iowa’s really about and what he believes in," Shovlin said.

Boston College, Connecticut and Massachusetts have reportedly offered Shovlin scholarships. Pittsburgh, where he visited March 26, also has shown him interest.

Shovlin is working on his summer camp schedule right now. Iowa is under consideration for the tour.

"I’d want to learn more about what it’s like as a player there in general, but more directed to the coaching style," he said.

Academics will play a big role when the times comes to make a decision.

"I am looking at studying Biology as an undergraduate before pursuing sports medicine," he said.

Shovlin played last season at Pittston (PA) High before transferring to St. Thomas More and reclassifying.

You can watch Shovlin's '21 highlights HERE.