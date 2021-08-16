Alex Padilla Reps from Kids Day

Sports Illustrated home
Watch: Alex Padilla Kids Day Plays

All the Iowa sophomore QB's Reps
Photo - Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com

All the Iowa sophomore QB's Reps

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Sophomore Alex Padilla ran Iowa Football's second-team offense Saturday during the team's Kids Day open practice here at Kinnick Stadium. 

All of the plays in which Padilla lined up behind center can be seen in the video below. You can watch all of the reps from starter Spencer Petras HERE. Videos with backups Deuce Hogan and Joey Labas well follow shortly on the site. 

When the four videos are strung together, you can watch all of the plays from Kids Day. 

