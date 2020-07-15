SI All-American Watch List: Iowa Hawkeyes Football Targets And Commitments

Offensive linemen David Davidkov and Connor Colby headline a group of 17 Iowa commitments that are part of the Sports Illustrated All-America watch list, released Wednesday.

Davidkov is a 6-foot-6, 290-pound tackle from Winnetka, Ill. Colby is a top in-state recruit, a 6-foot-6, 275-pound guard who was the second commitment to the Hawkeyes' 2021 class.

Listed below is the full breakdown of Iowa verbal commitments and prime targets on the SI All-American watch list.

VERBAL COMMITS

DB Jordan Oladokun/5-11, 180/Tampa, Fla.

QB Joe Labas/6-3, 190/Broadview Heights, Okla.

DE Jeremiah Pittman/6-2, 260/Arlington Heights, Ill.

WR Keagan Johnson/6-1, 188/Bellevue, Neb.

WR Brody Brecht/6-4, 200/Ankeny, Iowa

ATH Arland Bruce/5-10, 192/Olathe, Kan.

OL David Davidkov/6-6, 290/Winnetka, Ill.

OL Beau Stephens/6-6, 305/Blue Springs, Mo.

DE Max Llewellyn/6-5, 230/Urbandale, Iowa

ATH Cooper DeJean/6-2, 198/Ida Grove, Iowa

DE Jeffrey Bowie/6-5, 242/West Branch, Iowa

ATH Zach Twedt/6-3, 216/Story City, Iowa

LB Justice Sullivan/6-2, 225/Eden Prairie, Minn.

DT Griffin Liddle/6-3, 275/Bettendorf, Iowa

LB Jaden Harrell/6-2, 220/Urbandale, Iowa

OL Connor Colby/6-6, 275/Cedar Rapids, Iowa

OL Gennings Dunker/6-5, 290/Lena, Ill.

TOP TARGETS

Offense

TE Thomas Fidone/6-5, 217/Council Bluffs, Iowa

QB Marcus Morgan/6-3, 190/Iowa City, Iowa

OT Marcus Mbow/6-5, 310/Wauwatosa, Wis.

WR Jace Williams/6-3, 185/Grand Rapids, Mich.

More than 1,000 players, representing every state, are SI All-American candidates. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com.

SI will unveil its preseason top 10 over the coming weeks for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.

The candidates will be narrowed to 250 in October and 99 in November, and will culminate with 25 first-team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet in New York in December.