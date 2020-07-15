SI All-American Watch List: Iowa Hawkeyes Football Targets And Commitments
John Bohnenkamp
Offensive linemen David Davidkov and Connor Colby headline a group of 17 Iowa commitments that are part of the Sports Illustrated All-America watch list, released Wednesday.
Davidkov is a 6-foot-6, 290-pound tackle from Winnetka, Ill. Colby is a top in-state recruit, a 6-foot-6, 275-pound guard who was the second commitment to the Hawkeyes' 2021 class.
Listed below is the full breakdown of Iowa verbal commitments and prime targets on the SI All-American watch list.
VERBAL COMMITS
DB Jordan Oladokun/5-11, 180/Tampa, Fla.
QB Joe Labas/6-3, 190/Broadview Heights, Okla.
DE Jeremiah Pittman/6-2, 260/Arlington Heights, Ill.
WR Keagan Johnson/6-1, 188/Bellevue, Neb.
WR Brody Brecht/6-4, 200/Ankeny, Iowa
ATH Arland Bruce/5-10, 192/Olathe, Kan.
OL David Davidkov/6-6, 290/Winnetka, Ill.
OL Beau Stephens/6-6, 305/Blue Springs, Mo.
DE Max Llewellyn/6-5, 230/Urbandale, Iowa
ATH Cooper DeJean/6-2, 198/Ida Grove, Iowa
DE Jeffrey Bowie/6-5, 242/West Branch, Iowa
ATH Zach Twedt/6-3, 216/Story City, Iowa
LB Justice Sullivan/6-2, 225/Eden Prairie, Minn.
DT Griffin Liddle/6-3, 275/Bettendorf, Iowa
LB Jaden Harrell/6-2, 220/Urbandale, Iowa
OL Connor Colby/6-6, 275/Cedar Rapids, Iowa
OL Gennings Dunker/6-5, 290/Lena, Ill.
TOP TARGETS
Offense
TE Thomas Fidone/6-5, 217/Council Bluffs, Iowa
QB Marcus Morgan/6-3, 190/Iowa City, Iowa
OT Marcus Mbow/6-5, 310/Wauwatosa, Wis.
WR Jace Williams/6-3, 185/Grand Rapids, Mich.
More than 1,000 players, representing every state, are SI All-American candidates. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com.
SI will unveil its preseason top 10 over the coming weeks for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.
The candidates will be narrowed to 250 in October and 99 in November, and will culminate with 25 first-team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet in New York in December.