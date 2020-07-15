SI All-American Candidate Jordan Oladokun Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: CB Jordan Okladokun

Projected Position: Cornerback

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-11, 185 pounds

School: Tampa (Fla.) Gaither

Committed to: Iowa

Frame: Adequate height with broad shoulders and muscle development in upper half. Narrow waist with room to add mass and strength to trunk.

Athleticism: Two-way prospect with good work at wide receiver in addition to the secondary. Runs well with powerful lean. Transitions well and can content vertically with impressive leaping ability.

Instincts: Good athlete with the ball in his hands after a catch or creating a turnover, hinting at return ability at the next level. Great football IQ with knack for making big play. Can challenge opponent at LOS. Willing run supporter with minimal pop on contact.

Polish: Relatively raw in man coverage but athletic enough to compete at LOS. Wide base and bail technique need refinement but instincts and ball skills prove to be effective in zone coverage. Maintains leverage down the field.

Bottom Line: Oladokun has traits that may fit more than one spot in a Power Five defense. There’s an ease to his game in big moments as well as when the football is in the air, paramount traits for any cornerback projection in the modern era. He may just be physical enough to compete at safety or a nickel or slot corner role down the line, at least he will be when the technique matches the talent.