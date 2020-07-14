SI All-American Candidate Jeremiah Pittman Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: DT Jeremiah Pittman

Projected Position: Defensive Tackle

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 255 pounds

School: Arlington Heights (Ill.) St. Viator

Committed to: Iowa

Frame: Broad shoulders and big chest. Average arm length. Low cut with decent bubble and big thighs.

Athleticism: Active in the trenches with big motor. Gets off with solid snap quickness, lean and leverage. Can power through hip-turners and high hats. Trainwrecks secondary blocks with force and has decent quickness to close and finish with a strong wrap on ball carriers.

Instincts: Decisive and quick to anchor versus doubles in run game. Good ball-location skills post contact at the point. Will spin himself back into a gap if he over-reduces versus run. Has decent ability to get hips clear and through entry points to corner flat to passer at fair angle.

Polish: Lines up across defensive front at 0, 3 and 4i-technique positions. Has a fairly varied pass-rush toolbox and mitt-package that consists of a swim, snatch-and-throw, longarm and club. Is undersized and lacks length. May struggle at the point versus mass and become engulfed.

Bottom Line: There may be bigger and longer defensive tackle prospects than Pittman, however there aren’t too many who have his motor and hustle. He fights through blocks at the point, flashes decent hand usage and can reach ball-carriers with solid closing quickness. Once he adds more mass, Pittman should become a solid 3-technique defensive tackle in college.