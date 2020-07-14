SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Joey Labas Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: QB Joey Labas
Projected Position: Quarterback
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 190 pounds
School: Broadview Heights (Ohio) Brecksville-Broadview Heights
Committed to: Iowa

Frame: Tall with lean, muscular build. Broad shoulders with room to add mass to chest and trunk. 

Athleticism: Two-sport varsity player, with experience in basketball. Quick and fast as a runner with elusiveness in the open field. Runs with lean and with surprisingly low center of gravity relative to height. 

Instincts: Active in the pocket with natural climb. Natural runner in RPO/read-option game with relatively good ball handling and decision-making. Can play off-platform and improvise on the fly with great touch and timing on the move. Willing to take chances in the red zone and down the field. 

Polish: Over the top to three-quarter delivery can create substantial velocity to second and third level. Flight of ball can labor outside the numbers and on vertical routes. Comfortable working in between the hashes with snap ability to get to second read. 

Bottom Line: Labas is an intriguing option at the quarterback position with his great frame, athleticism, release and improvisational skill. There is the right amount of polish and unorthodox that lies in every playmaker at the position and he is on that track. Increased repetition in the pocket while improving overall strength could bet the bridge to commanding his own offense in the Power Five.

