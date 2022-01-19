Amare Snowden Interested in Hawkeyes

Asked what he likes about Iowa Football, Amare Snowden responded with a two-word answer.

"Desmond King."

King, an All-American at Iowa and pro-bowler now in the NFL, carries a lot of clout back in his home state of Michigan. Snowden, a junior cornerback at Roseville (MI) High, looks up to the fellow Detroit-area product.

The Hawkeyes offered Snowden (6-3, 187) a scholarship Wednesday when defensive coordinator Phil Parker stopped by his school. Parker recruited King to Iowa.

"(Parker is) a cool guy, first and foremost," Snowden told HN. "It was a good conversation, one of the best ones I've had with a college coach."

Parker has brought to Iowa a lot of talent from his home state of Michigan. He saw something special in Snowden.

"He likes my athleticism. I'm a long corner, a long DB," Snowden said.

The Hawkeyes received a commitment from another Detroit-area defensive back in the 2022 Class. Walled Lake (MI) Western High's Koen Entringer has told Snowden good things about them.

"We've been talking a lot," Snowden said. "He's a close friend. We're close, so that helps in that I possibly could play with Koen. Koen said it's a great place, so I'm going to research it more. If it's a great fit for Koen, that means a lot."

Iowa excels at developing defensive backs, the position Parker coaches. In addition to King, Micah Hyde, Jake Gervase, Amani Hooker, Greg Mabin, Michael Ojemudia and Geno Stone currently are listed on NFL rosters, according to ESPN.

"They produce great DBs. At the end of the day, it's about getting better and getting on the field and being smart at the game. That means a lot," Snowden said.

Snowden plans on majoring in Criminal Justice. Academics and other factors will weigh into his final college decision.

"I'm looking for a school that's strong in my field. I want to fit in the state and the city. I'm looking at a lot of the little things," he said.

Snowden reports 23 scholarship offers. The list includes opportunities from Cincinnati, Minnesota, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Rivals ranks him as a three-star, the 48th best cornerback in the '23 class and the No. 9 overall player in Michigan for the cycle.

"I'm going to visit Iowa, for sure," he said.

Snowden is considering playing football and baseball in college. He's a two-way prospect on the diamond.

"My ultimate goal is to play both (in college). There are a couple of schools already that have said I can. I'll check it out at Iowa when I get down there," he said.

You can watch Snowden's junior season football highlights HERE.