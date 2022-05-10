Asa Newsom in Good Place on Recruiting Trail

Some college football recruits stress out during this time of year. It's nearing six months until signing day, some classmates are committed to their schools and spots are filling up.

Asa Newsom isn't feeling it. He's navigating the process deliberately and his own pace.

His background feeds his calmness. His father, Marcus Newsom, is an accomplished track coach and assistant athletic director at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa. His older brother, Mosai Newsom, is a defensive lineman at Nebraska.

They and his mother, Stephanie Newsom, help guide Asa from an experienced standpoint.

"I feel really good with where I'm at in the (recruiting) process," Asa told HN. "The big thing for me is to get in my five officials (visits) and then really observe the schools after."

Newsom (6-3, 215) hasn't reached the point where he can narrow down his choices. The Waverly-Shell Rock (IA) High linebacker reports scholarship offers from Iowa, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Stanford and South Dakota.

"I feel comfortable with all the schools that have offered me," he said. "I’ve had a lot of questions answered at this point. I’m focused on working on relationships."

Newsom has unofficially visited Iowa six times, the most of any school. He's been to Nebraska four times, twice to Missouri, and once each to Kansas State and Minnesota. He's scheduled his Hawkeye official visit for the weekend of June 24.

"I have Iowa set up. I have other schools in mind (for official visits) but need to finalize dates," he said.

Iowa is bringing in Newsom for a weekend during which it plays host to its verbal commitments and top targets.

"I communicate with Iowa a solid amount. I feel good about them. I’m looking forward to their official visit," he said.

One of Iowa's seven know verbal pledges in the 2023 Class is Marion's Alex Mota. He wants Newsom to be his college teammate.

"Alex Mota has been big on me about Iowa. We’ve known each other for a couple years now, so we have a great friendship from playing AAU basketball together. There are some other guys that have been talking with me, also," Newsom said.

Newsom is enjoying a strong track season this spring. He owns the third best 400 time (50.22) in Class 3A this season. His 55.60 in the 400 hurdles ranks fourth.

Rivals views Newsom as a three-star prospect, the 30th best linebacker nationally in '23 and the No. 10 player in Iowa for the cycle. On3 sees him as a four-star recruit and the No. 4 player in the state.

As a junior, Newsom registered 54.0 tackles (39.0 solo, 17.0 for loss) and 7.0 sacks. He totaled 901 all-purpose yards and seven touchdowns on offense.

You can watch Newsom's junior highlights HERE.