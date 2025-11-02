Big Noon Kickoff Heads to Iowa Despite CBS Broadcast
For the first time this season, Big Noon Kickoff will be broadcast from Iowa City, IA. The Iowa Hawkeyes are set to do battle with No. 6 Oregon in a game that has national attention. Not only will CBS air the game nationally, but FOX's weekly pregame show is emanating from Kinnick Stadium.
Big Noon Kickoff is hosted by Rob Stone, featuring appearances and insight from legendary players and coaches such as Mark Ingram, Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn, and Urban Meyer.
Kinnick Stadium Set to Host Big Noon Kickoff
While the Hawkeyes are no stranger to Big Noon Kickoff, this is the first time this season it will be broadcast live from Kinnick Stadium. Many expected Iowa vs. Oregon to be the game that Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt would be announcing, but instead, Indiana vs. Penn State receives that honor.
The Nittany Lions viewership has remained high despite them firing James Franklin and losing quarterback Drew Allar. PSU hung in there for the first half against No. 1 Ohio State, but ultimately fell short. One week later, they're tasked with playing the No. 2 team in the nation.
Iowa vs. Oregon will instead be broadcasted on CBS with a 3:30 p.m. EST kickoff. The kickoff time favors the Ducks, who won't have be stuck watching a 9 a.m. EST kickoff due to the time difference.
For what it's worth, FOX doesn't usually host Big Noon Kickoff from a site where they aren't broadcasting the game at noon. It's a unique situation for the November 8 slate, but one that still has Iowa being heavily covered by national outlets.
Week 2 - Iowa vs. Iowa State Big Noon Kickoff
Back on September 6, Iowa was featured on FOX's pregame show. Leading up to the Hawkeyes vs. Cyclones rivalry game, Big Noon Kickoff knew the place to be was Jack Trice Stadium. All these weeks later and Hawkeyes fans still haven't forgotten the outcome of this game.
That's not to say that Iowa is screwed against Oregon, but once again they are facing a ranked opponent while being under the national spotlight. For a team with College Football Playoff aspirations, these are the types of games that they need to win. Two times this season, they've come up just short against ranked opponents.
Iowa will look to flip the script on November 8 as they host Oregon in their biggest game of the season. A win sets them up for plenty of success down the stretch, though they must head to California to play No. 23 USC the week after.
Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!