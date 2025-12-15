Two Iowa Players Named AP First-Team All-Americans

Time and time again, the Iowa Hawkeyes offensive line is recognized. They're no joke, and it comes as no surprise that Rimington Trophy winner Logan Jones and 2026 Panini Senior Bowl player Beau Stephens made the list.

Those two players proved their worth each and every game this season as Iowa continually won in the trenches. Their season may not have ended with the ranked wins they wanted, but no one can take anything away from Stephens' and Jones' contributions.

When ESPN posted the list of AP All-Americans, they dropped an important note showing just how dominant Iowa has been, "Iowa has had at least one first-team player seven straight years and in 10 of the last 12."

Beau Stephens Named AP First-Team All-American

Having just accepted his invite to the 2026 Panini Senior Bowl, Stephens now knows he's an Associated Press First Team All-American. Stephens isn't alone as the man lined up next to him, Logan Jones, was also honored by the AP.

Together, these are two players the Hawkeyes don't want to have to replace. That's going to be far easier said than done, and it could take years to ever see players of their caliber step onto Kinnick Stadium again.

Stephens led all Power Four guards with an 88.3 PFF grade. It's rather impossible to give offensive lineman statistics, so Pro Football Focus is the best indicator as to how well these men played throughout the season. Having not allowed a single sack or quarterback hit, this selection was a no brainer.

Logan Jones Joins His Fellow Offensive Lineman

Iowa one of only two teams with two AP first team All-Americans on offense (Miami the other), Logan Jones and Beau Stephens.



After being named a finalist for both the Rimington Trophy and Outland Trophy, Jones was thrilled to take home one of the two. He was in the Outland Trophy race all year long, but failed to come up with that piece of hardware. Instead, he was recognized as the best center in college football.

Jones became only the second Hawkeyes player in program history to win the Rimington Trophy. He followed suit with a stellar 84.0 PFF grade, finishing the year Top 5 in both run and pass blocking.

Ultimately, the center position is one of the most underrated in all of football. It's not as simple as snapping the ball to the quarterback, and Jones proved how a game-changing center leads to constant wins. Without Stephens and Jones, Iowa better hope they have strong reinforcements on the way.

