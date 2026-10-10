Big Ten Rooting Guide: Who Iowa Football Fans Should Cheer For Today

Friday night games are a quirk in the Big Ten schedule, but if you can take care of business, as the Iowa Hawkeyes did against the Washington Huskies in a 41-24 dominant victory, Saturdays get quite nice.

The Hawkeyes get to sit back and take in the Big Ten slate today, which suddenly becomes much more intriguing for the Hawkeyes, who sit at 5-1 and 2-1 in Big Ten play.



Here's the viewing and rooting guide for the Iowa Hawkeyes across the Big Ten landscape in Week 6.

Biggest Games

Oct 18, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti walks along the sideline during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Big Ten is finally getting into the swing of things this weekend, and it gets underway with two top-25 matchups that pit four teams near the top of the standings against each other. This is where we find out who is for real and where the separation begins.

Indiana at Nebraska

Time: 11 a.m. CT

TV Channel: FOX

Spread: Indiana -8.5

Who to root for: Indiana

I know Indiana is the bigger threat in the Big Ten than Nebraska. That's not lost on me, but Iowa fans can't root for Nebraska. It's treason. The Hoosiers have a chance to make a statement in Lincoln, and I think they remind Nebraska of the Big Ten tiers.

UCLA at Oregon

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

TV Channel: CBS

Spread: Oregon -10.5

Who to root for: UCLA

UCLA has been a wonderful story so far this year. If Iowa has hopes of making the Big Ten Championship, removing Oregon from that picture would be great. The Bruins could be an issue later on, but I take my chances there.

Could Matter

Sep 25, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Griffin Wilde (17) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's a duo of games that dot the schedule that have some intrigue to them. Be it a scenario of two teams trying to avoid their season spiraling or a dark horse continuing its path, these games could come into play down the stretch.

USC at Penn State

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

TV Channel: NBC

Spread: Penn State -1.5

Who to root for: Penn State

This is essentially Penn State's do-or-die game. Matt Campbell, a former rival of Iowa, is in danger of the noise getting real loud in Happy Valley. If the Nittany Lions can get it done today, it puts a huge damper on USC's Big Ten hopes at 2-2 in conference play.

Ball State at Northwestern

Time: 11:30 a.m. CT

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Spread: Northwestern -35.5

Who to root for: Ball State (I guess?)

Are we going to have a ranked Iowa versus Northwestern matchup in early November? The signs are pointing that way. The Wildcats look great through four games. Ball State is going to struggle to stop the run game here, but if a miracle happens, it could knock another team out of Big Ten contention.

Minimal impact on Iowa

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) scores a touchdown during the NCAA football game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In an 18-team conference, you are bound to get some duds or games that simply don't matter all that much in the grand scheme of things. It's the reality of the Big Ten. There are a few matchups that don't bring much juice today.

Illinois at Michigan State

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

TV Channel: FS1

Spread: Illinois -2.5

Who to root for: Michigan State

This is an easy pick for me. Michigan State has LeVar Woods, Iowa's former special teams coordinator. Hard not to root for him. Also, it wouldn't be the worst thing to see the Illini spiral as a trip to Champaign looms later this year for the Hawkeyes.

Maryland at Ohio State

Time: 3:15 p.m. CT

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Spread: Ohio State -33.5

Who to root for: Maryland & a prayer

I'm not sure who beats Ohio State or how it happens. The Buckeyes feel destined for the Big Ten title game, but if the Terrapins can engineer a historic upset, the Big Ten could be wide open at the end of the day.

Minnesota at Purdue

Time: 7 p.m. CT

TV Channel: NBC

Spread: Minnesota -2.5

Who to root for: Purdue

Iowa fans are allies of the state of Indiana today. Along with the Hoosiers, Iowa should want a Boilermakers win today to hand Minnesota its first Big Ten loss. And, of course, it's always better to see a rival fall.

Consensus line based on BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, and FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.