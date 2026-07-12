Iowa Football 2026 Schedule Sets Up to Shatter Betting Win Total

Do you want to be the one doubting the Iowa Hawkeyes, finding hilarious, weird, and ugly ways to win college football games? I know I don't.



It's what Iowa does, and has always done, under head coach Kirk Ferentz. There truly are no style points for Iowa as long as they can find a way to score one more point than the opponent. If Iowa wins, it doesn't matter how it happened.

Iowa Football 2026 Betting Win Total

Entering 2026, the Hawkeyes are going to be forced to find some unique ways to win games with a new quarterback, which is still to be determined and could prove rather tricky to predict.



Even then, this program wins games at a clip that only a handful of teams have done more consistently. Why should anyone think 2026 will be any different?

The Iowa Hawkeyes enter 2026 with a bit of an up-and-down schedule. Iowa gets three winnable games to start, followed by Michigan, Ohio State, and Washington, before a back half of the season that is manageable on paper.



With some favorable matchups and drawing some of the Big Ten's cellar dwellers, FanDuel Sportsbook has set the Iowa Hawkeyes' 2026 win total at just 7.5 regular-season wins.

For some immediate context, the Iowa Hawkeyes have won 8 or more regular-season games in 8 of the last 10 full seasons (excluding 2020). That is an 80% clip of hitting the mark set on this year's win totals.



To be fair, Iowa is given -142 odds to surpass 7.5 wins and +116 odds to go under the 7.5-win mark.

How Many Games Will Iowa Win?

For the sake of further proof, let's talk through Iowa's schedule. The first three games against Northern Illinois, Iowa State (5.5-win total), and Northern Iowa should get them off to a great start.



The stretch of Michigan, Ohio State, and Washington gets undeniably tough. Let's be realistic and say Iowa is 1-2 after those three. Your Hawkeyes have already found four wins and are halfway there.

The stretch run is where Iowa makes its hay. Iowa goes on a run that is: at Minnesota, versus Wisconsin, at Northwestern, versus Purdue, at Illinois, and versus Nebraska.



Of that bunch, no team has a higher win total line than Iowa. The Illinois Fighting Illini are tied with Iowa at 7.5 wins.



Give me wins against Wisconsin, Northwestern, and Purdue to get Iowa to seven. At that point, the Hawkeyes have to snag just one against Minnesota, Illinois, or Nebraska.

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