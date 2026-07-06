3 Iowa Football Coaches With the Most Riding on Success in 2026

The 2026 season feels up in the air for the Iowa Hawkeyes with training camp looming.



You know Iowa is going to find a way to get its standard eight wins, but could this be the year things take off and see the Hawkeyes hit double digits? Or push for the College Football Playoff?



It's a team effort, but a trio of coaches could have a bigger part than most in determining this success, with their units being an area with some questions that, if answered correctly, could transform things.

Kelvin Bell - Defensive Line Coach

Iowa's defensive line has traditionally had a high floor, with a few years flashing a very high ceiling. This unit is rarely a detriment to the team, based on Phil Parker's scheme asking them to play their assignments.

The Hawkeyes have had the luxury of experience on the defensive line the last few years, but 2026 sees at least two or three new starters entering the mix.



The edge rushers will likely be Iose Epenesa, Kenneth Merrieweather, and Kahmari Brown, with one needing to be the main guy. In the middle, Iowa should be stout with Brice Stevenson and Bryce Hawthorne.

Billy VandeMerkt - Quarterbacks Coach

It's the biggest question mark for the Iowa Hawkeyes this year without question. Hank Brown and Jeremy Hecklinski are going to enter training camp in a true quarterback competition.



Neither is overly experienced and will be stepping into the first full-time starting role of their collegiate careers. The pressure will be unavoidable, and VandeMerkt's ability to navigate things will be vital.

VandeMerkt will surely be in the loop with offensive coordinator Tim Lester throughout the process and in determining who gets the job.



Not only is figuring out the right starter important, but VandeMerkt has to keep the other one engaged and ready to go on a moment's notice if an injury occurs or if play takes a dip.

Chris Polizzi - Special Teams Coordinator

Iowa is known for elite special teams play. The Hawkeyes down punts deep in enemy territory with the best of them, often break games open with explosive return touchdowns or punt blocks, and are called on by Kirk Ferentz for late-game field goals.

Polizzi, in his first year in this role, will have to maneuver a new kicker and punter and figure out who will be responsible for returning both punts and kicks.

A step back for this unit could spell bad news for Iowa with how reliant it is on great special teams play. Traditionally, Iowa can count on stealing one or two games each season solely based on its special teams unit.