Brad Fitzgibbon Values Iowa Football Offer
Brad Fitzgibbon's relationship with Iowa has grown over time. The Chicago Marist defensive lineman spoke with HN about that after he visited campus for a spring practice in early April.
The bond continued building since then. Hawkeye DL coach Kelvin Bell watched him work out at Marist a few weeks ago. They talked often since then.
"So, when he asked to get on call (Thursday) night, I assumed it would be to catch up some more. But then he offered, and it was an honor," Fitzgibbon told HN.
The scholarship was added to reported offers from Kansas, Michigan State, Arizona, Wisconsin, Kansas State, Iowa State and others. He's set up official visits to East Lansing, MI (May 31) and Lawrence, KS (June 7).
Fitzgibbon (6-4, 280) will officially visit the Hawkeyes.
"We are setting up a date," he said.
Bell has played a big role in putting the Hawkeyes in good position with Fitzgibbon.
"I have been connecting with Coach Bell for some time. He’s been honest in how he handles his recruiting process and the value an offer holds from Iowa due to only a handful being extended to his players," he said.
"When I visited, coach Bell spent a few hours with me and my family, so I really had a great grasp of who he is as a person and coach after that."
Fitzgibbon looks forward to his Iowa official visit. He hopes to get a feel for how he'd fit in with the program.
"I want to spend time with the players and learn more about their culture. I also want to hear more about how they plan on developing me specifically. Academics are important to me, so I’m looking forward to talking with them about their resources for student-athletes," he said.
Fortunately for Fitzgibbon, he has an inside source with the Hawkeyes. Second-year cornerback John Nestor is a former high school teammate.
"I played my sophomore year on varsity with Johnny his senior year. He’s my guy. He brings fire every second he can and was a great leader for me to look to being an underclassman on varsity," Fitzgibbon said.
"I’ve talked with him and seen him often since he’s been at Iowa and got to see him practicing this past visit. He has nothing but top notch things to say about the football program, coaches, fans and university. He’s definitely doing his part pulling for Iowa."
While the Hawkeyes are getting strong consideration, Fitzgibbon is close with staffs at other schools. He thinks enough of Michigan State and Kansas to set up official visits.
"I have truly met some of the most awesome guys in this recruiting process and built really strong relationships beyond just talking football, so it is going to be really tough. But reality is that I can only go to one school, and I have to think of where I can see myself the most and who I trust the most to develop me into the best football player and person I can be," he said.
The 247Sports Composite ranking has Fitzgibbon as a three-star prospect, the No. 80 DL nationally in '25 and the 23rd best player overall in Illinois for the cycle. The On3 Industry Ranking also sees him as a three-star recruit. That site puts him No. 74 on the D-Line and 22nd in his state.
Fitzgibbon shines during his junior highlight video. He consistently pushes the pocket with his head up and eyes on the target before disengaging and making the stop.