Brandon Myers '24 ANF Wall Honoree

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- With football season on the horizon, Iowa Farm Bureau and University of Iowa Athletics are once again teaming up to celebrate why America Needs Farmers through the ANF Game Day Experience -- a chance to win four tickets and on-field sideline access to the ANF game on Oct. 12 against the University of Washington.
For a chance to win, go to and take a short, multiple-choice quiz to learn how Iowa farmers provide high-quality food while caring for the environment and their animals. The prize package also includes a Kirk Ferentz-autographed football and ANF gear. The contest runs through Oct. 2.
Brandon Myers Named 2024 ANF Wall of Honoree
The ANF Wall of Honor salutes past University of Iowa football players who exemplify the tenacity, work ethic and character of the Iowa farmer, and former Hawkeye standout and NFL star, Brandon Myers, becomes the 12th member of the prestigious group.
A four-year letter winner with the Hawkeyes, Myers credits his success to a solid work ethic and lessons learned growing up on his grandparents’ farm in central Iowa. Myers utilized his farm strong work ethic to capture three bowl game victories with the Hawkeyes followed by a successful eight-year NFL career.
“Growing up and spending time on my grandparents’ farm helped instill a work ethic and grit I have carried with me through my life, and it’s something I share with my boys,” Myers says. “That means constantly showing up, doing things the right way and putting in hard work whether on the farm or the football field.”
Previous ANF Wall of Honor recipients include Casey Wiegmann (2012), Jared DeVries (2013), Bruce Nelson (2014), Robert Gallery (2015), Dallas Clark (2016), Chad Greenway (2017), Aaron Kampman (2018), Matt Kroul (2019), Marshal Yanda (2021), Tony Moeaki (2022) and Bryan Bulaga (2023).
America Needs Farmers was launched by former Hawkeye Coach Hayden Fry to show support for farmers during the 1980s Farm Crisis by placing a gold ANF decal on players’ helmets. This year marks the 39th anniversary of ANF and its longstanding tribute to America’s farmers. In this same spirit, the ANF game recognizes the hardworking men and women in agriculture whose work creates a positive impact in Iowa and across the globe.
“Farming and football have each evolved since the inception of ANF during the 1980s, but the values and qualities that define ANF are just as important and remain true today -- commitment, integrity and the drive to continuously improve upon their craft,” says Brent Johnson, Iowa Farm Bureau president. “We look forward to welcoming fans to the ANF Legends Tent on ANF game day to celebrate the importance of agriculture in our lives and recognizing Brandon Myers as the Wall of Honoree.”
During ANF Game Day, Iowa Farm Bureau will be present at the ANF Legends Tent at Krause Family Plaza where fans can interact with local farmers, win prizes and get autographs from former Hawkeye greats, including this year's ANF Wall of Honoree, Brandon Myers. ANF merchandise will also be for sale in ANF Plaza with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Iowa Food Bank Association.