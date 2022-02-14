Brooks Bahr Feeling Good About Iowa Football

Wondering how a college team's game-day loss impacts a recruit visiting campus makes sense. Everybody likes a winner.

High school prospects look behind the outcome, however. They understand that you can't win them all.

Brooks Bahr recognized it in October when he visited Iowa and saw the Hawkeyes fall to visiting Purdue.

"The game day experience was high energy," he told HN. "Iowa fans are awesome, and they were really pumped. The recruits sat next to the student section, and they were all going crazy. The band and cheerleaders got everyone charged.

"Even though they lost, we had a really fun time."

Iowa offered Bahr (6-6, 250) earlier this month. Nebraska, Iowa State, Cincinnati and Minnesota also have reportedly extended opportunities in February. Duke, Illinois, Michigan, Northwestern, Purdue, Vanderbilt and others jumped in before that.

Assistant Kelvin Bell is leading the Iowa pursuit of the Wilmette (IL) Loyola Academy junior.

"Coach Bell is recruiting me to play defensive tackle. We’ve developed a relationship, and he’s a great guy. He has visited me at school, and he’s super upfront and honest. He likes how physical I am, and how I’m able to control the line of scrimmage," Bahr said.

Per Max Preps, Bahr totaled 46 tackles, including 8.0 for loss, during 11 games in 2021. He registered 3.0 sacks, 9.0 quarterback hurries and forced a fumble.

Rivals ranks him as a three-star and the No. 11 overall player in Illinois for the 2023 recruiting class.

While he liked what he saw at Iowa last summer and again at the Purdue game in the fall, Bahr is looking to get back to town.

"I would like to tour the campus and learn more about the academic side. I also want to watch a spring practice, meet some players and see the coaches in action," he said.

Bahr is keeping an open mind when it comes to his college academics.

"I’m not exactly sure what I’d like to study right now. Possibly Business, but I have some time to figure that out," he said.

You can watch Bahr's junior highlights HERE.