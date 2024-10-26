Brutal Stat Epitomizes Iowa's Recent Ineptitude at QB
Everyone knows that the Iowa Hawkeyes currently have an issue at quarterback, as Cade McNamara has certainly not lived up to expectations since transferring over from Michigan.
However, Iowa's problems under center began long before McNamara.
Since Nate Stanley—the last truly competent quarterback the Hawkeyes had—left following the 2019 campaign, Iowa has thrown just 44 touchdowns, which ranks last in the power conferences during that span (h/t The Athletic).
For comparison's sake, Ohio State has totaled 152 touchdown passes over that same time period.
So, for those simply looking to place all of the blame upon McNamara's shoulders, it isn't just him. Clearly, there is a deeper issue with the program in general right now.
Whether it's scouting, coaching or development is anyone's guess. New offensive coordinator Tim Lester has certainly injected some new life and innovation into Iowa's offense, but it's still certainly not running like a well-oiled machine.
It seems to be a combination of factors, although there does seem to be hope that Lester could prove to have a major positive effect on the Hawkeyes moving forward.
Former offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz was much-maligned in Iowa City, and Iowa's offensive issues could perhaps be traced back to him.
Much of this will obviously depend on Iowa's ability to actually land a talented signal-caller on the recruiting trail (is Cash Herrera the answer?), but it will definitely be interesting to see how Lester handles a fresh face taking snaps.
The Hawkeyes are just 4-3 this season, and a big reason for their struggles is due to a lack of production from the quarterback position.