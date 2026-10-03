Caitlin Clark: Why ESPN College GameDay Made the Right Choice of the Guest Picker

ESPN College GameDay didn't have to think very hard; it simply had to execute on its plan, and it did just that.

The Iowa Hawkeyes are hosting the Ohio State Buckeyes in a ranked Big Ten showdown. ESPN College GameDay will be on-site at the center of Iowa's campus, and Kinnick Stadium will be the epicenter of the sports world this weekend.

If things weren't already crazy enough, Iowa's most iconic athlete and alum is making the trip back for the weekend, which is only going to turn this electric atmosphere into a full-on frenzy.

Cailtin Clark is ESPN College GameDay's guest picker

Caitlin Clark was always the first choice for ESPN College GameDay if things worked perfectly. They did work out, but it came at the expense of Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever being bounced from the WNBA Playoffs by the Las Vegas Aces.

In short order, Caitlin Clark is turning around and making the short trip from Indianapolis to Iowa City to return to her kingdom and hopefully add some fuel to the Hawkeyes, who are seeking a massive upset of the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Nothing special to see here.*



*Just this weekend's guest picker. pic.twitter.com/G8wzrwPH5X — The Iowa Hawkeyes (@TheIowaHawkeyes) October 3, 2026

Caitlin Clark's return is bigger than just ESPN College GameDay

The University of Iowa and ESPN College GameDay aren't the only winners in this scenario of Caitlin Clark making her return to Iowa City. In fact, there is likely a bigger winner.

The bigger winner is Nike, which is currently on-site at Iowa for the release of Caitlin Clark's new shoe, the Caitlin 1. Her presence, with the pomp and circumstance around her return, her shoe release, and this game, is a marketing dream for Nike.

ESPN got the guest picker right

In a way, it's nice and refreshing that ESPN didn't overthink this guest picker. We've seen ESPN have the easy choice in front of them, yet go in another direction. This time, it was easy.

Caitlin Clark is all things Iowa. She is adored by Hawkeyes fans. She put the University of Iowa even more on the map. She transcended women's sports. She is a sports icon on the global stage, who will find herself among another one tomorrow: Nick Saban.

Caitlin Clark was involved in more than her fair share of monstrous wins for the Hawkeyes during her back-to-back runs to the Final Four. She broke every record along the way. Could her presence in Iowa City be enough for some magic to happen?