Fever vs. Aces Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet WNBA Playoffs Game 3

It’s only fitting that the Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces series comes down to a winner-take-all Game 3 with a trip to the WNBA Semifinals on the line.

Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell and the Fever kept their season alive on Tuesday night at home, winning 99-89 behind a 27-point, 15-assist game from Clark. The star guard rebounded from a shaky showing in Game 1, setting up an intriguing standalone matchup on Thursday night.

Oddsmakers have set the defending champion Aces as favorites in this game, and Las Vegas turned in a strong performance on Sunday in Game 1, scoring 102 points in a 17-point win. A’ja Wilson had 38 of those points on 15-of-19 shooting from the field, and she’ll look to duplicate that performance to keep Las Vegas’ title defense alive.

During the regular season, the Fever won two of the three meetings between these teams, but they also were just 13-9 straight up on the road. So, Clark and Co. will need to put together one of their better road showings of the season if they want to advance.

In a game that features the two best offenses in the WNBA, fans should expect some fireworks on Thursday night.

Here’s a look at the odds, injuries, prop bets and game picks for this series-deciding Game 3.

Fever vs. Aces Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Fever +4.5 (-115)

Aces -4.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Fever: +145

Aces: -175

Total

181.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Fever vs. Aces How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Oct. 1

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Michelob Ultra Arena

How to Watch (TV): USA Network, CNBC

Series: Tied 1-1

Fever vs. Aces Injury Reports

Fever Injury Report

Caitlin Clark -- probable

Aliyah Boston -- probable

Tyasha Harris -- out



Aces Injury Report

Dana Evans -- out

NaLyssa Smith -- out



Fever vs. Aces Best WNBA Prop Bet

Fever Best WNBA Prop Bet

Caitlin Clark 3+ 3-Pointers (-180)

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the star guard should have a big showing in Game 3:

After a shaky Game 1 against Las Vegas, Clark completely flipped the script in Game 2, scoring 27 points and dishing out 15 assists in a home win.

Clark was 5-for-11 from beyond the arc in Game 2, and he’s now 8-for-21 from deep in this series, making her an intriguing prop target in Game 3.

The Aces have struggled to defend the 3-ball this season, ranking 12th in the league in opponent 3-point percentage and eighth in opponent 3s made per game.

To close the regular season Clark shot 39.0 percent from deep from Aug. 1 on, averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers per game.

The volume is the key for Clark, as she’s taking nearly nine shots per game from beyond the arc since Aug. 1 and is averaging 7.9 3-point attempts per game for the season. In the playoffs, that number is up to 10.5 3s per game.

Fever vs. Aces Prediction and Pick

I lean with the Aces to win this game, but I think the best bet may be the OVER on Thursday.

The Aces and Fever finished the regular season with the top two offensive ratings in the league, and they were No. 1 (Indy) and No. 2 (Las Vegas) in points per game, combining to average 187.5 per night.

That has held up in the first two games of this series, as they combined for 187 and 188 points in the first two games with the winner of the two games finishing with 102 and 99 points. So, I think there’s a pretty clear floor for where these teams will end up in Game 3.

The Fever love to push the pace (No. 2 in the WNBA), which naturally leads to more offensive possessions and often more points. The OVER is 28-18 in Indiana’s games this season (playoffs included), which is by far the top mark in the league.

Even though the UNDER has hit in more than half of the Aces’ home games, I expect both of these offenses to come out firing with their season’s on the line.

Pick: OVER 181.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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