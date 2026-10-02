3 Bold Predictions for the Iowa Hawkeyes vs Ohio State Buckeyes

Any time you are talking about a national title contender like Ohio State going down, you know it's going to take some bold plays and bold work from a team.



If the Iowa Hawkeyes want to knock off Ohio State, things are going to have to break their way, but they also have to do their part in managing this game perfectly.

It isn't just hoping to get the right bounce of the ball or be on the receiving end of a tipped pass like last week against Michigan. It requires some serious focus and attention, which is an area Iowa is an expert in.

Kamari Moulton rushes for 100 yards

Iowa knows it has to mitigate how many possessions Ohio State gets this week to stick around in this game and to keep the defense fresh. The Hawkeyes are going to give a heavy dose of running the ball to ensure that's the case.



Kamari Moulton should be fresh after just 13 carries against Michigan last week. Expect Tim Lester and the offense to ask a lot of Moulton in this one.

It may not be a consistent barrage of five yards on each touch. It is likely to be a case of banging into a brick wall for two and three yards at a time before Kamari Moulton pops a few chunk plays.

Jeremiah Smith is held under 100 receiving yards

Jeremiah Smith has been held under 100 yards just once this year. It wasn't by a bad game. Against Kent State, he had five receptions for 85 yards in a 59-3 win. It was to keep him healthy.



His other games? He has had games of 151 yards, 164 yards, and 217 yards. He is doing whatever he wants, whenever he wants, against defenses.

Phil Parker has been around the block once or twice before, and he has tried to contain stars before. Iowa is likely to throw the kitchen sink at Smith with double coverage, or safety help at the least, to force other Buckeyes' wide receivers to step up.

Iowa forces at least 2 turnovers

The Hawkeyes' defense knows they have to steal possessions in this game and create short fields for the offense. That's not meant as an indictment of the offense. Instead, it's a compliment to Ohio State.

The Buckeyes are explosive, and taking the ball away from them is going to be key for Iowa this week. I expect Iowa to be hyper-aggressive in punching at the ball to force a fumble this week on each run play.



If Iowa can steal a short field and translate that into three or seven points, with the clock running, that's a gigantic win for the Hawkeyes.