How Did Caitlin Clark and ESPN College GameDay Pick Iowa vs Ohio State?

Iowa City is buzzing. The fans have turned out. The atmosphere is electric. There is a palpable buzz coursing through the air as we are just hours away from the Iowa Hawkeyes kicking off against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Iowa is facing an uphill climb as a sizable underdog, but that hasn't stopped Iowa before. The Hawkeyes are no strangers to pulling off shocking upsets and are hopeful to add this game to the list of historic shockers at Kinnick Stadium.

The ESPN College GameDay crew, which had Caitlin Clark on set as this week's guest picker, offered picks for the game. Despite the Buckeyes being large favorites, the picks were split, and it was more than just Caitlin Clark.



Check out how the crew picked Iowa versus Ohio State.

Desmond Howard: Iowa

"The fans will either be leaving midway through the fourth quarter, or they will stay in the seats because it's a close game and Iowa pulls it out. I think the fans will stay for all four quarters. I'm going Hawkeyes," Howard said during his pick.

Nick Saban: Ohio State

"I love the way Iowa plays together as a team. They are physical. They are tough. I love the way they compete in a game. But I tell you what, I'm taking Ohio State. They have too much talent," Saban said, picking the Buckeyes.

Kirk Herbstreit: Ohio State

"What a great campus. The nicest people we've ever come across. I'm all in on Iowa. I love the Hawkeyes. But as far as the game is concerned, Ohio State's firepower is going to be a little bit too much," Herbstreit offered.

Caitlin Clark: Iowa

"You guys know who I am picking. We are going to have Julian Sayin rattled today. The stadium is going to be going crazy. Everybody better be loud. I got the Hawkeyes," Caitlin Clark said.

Pat McAfee: Ohio State

"Do they have beer in Heaven, Caitlin? So you drink beer here? These people are going to be revved up in Kinnick Stadium. It's going to be spectacular. I love Kirk Ferentz. I love how magical this morning has been. It feels like the football gods have been talking to me about the Hawkeyes getting a big-time win.

"I'm going to walk over to Kinnick. And I'm going to watch the Ohio State Buckeyes get a huge win. There is no way the Buckeyes lose two games in the first five weeks," McAfee predicted.