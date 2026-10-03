Iowa vs Ohio State: Hawkeyes Pulling Out Alternate All-Black Uniforms

The Iowa Hawkeyes are leaning fully into the "Back in Black" mantra this weekend when the Ohio State Buckeyes come into Kinnick Stadium for a ranked Big Ten showdown.

The Hawkeyes kept their cards close to their chest all week, not revealing any hints about their uniforms in social media posts and graphics as they so often do. That has changed today.



With game day upon the Iowa Hawkeyes, they took to X early this morning to post a graphic showing that they will be donning the all-black uniform sets against Ohio State.

Iowa Hawkeyes to wear all-black uniforms against Ohio State

Iowa has pulled out the all-black uniforms once already this year. The Hawkeyes wore all-black in Week 2's 16-13 win over the Iowa State Cyclones in the Cy-Hawk game.

Today, Iowa is hoping to recapture some of the magic from that game, as well as previous magic from alternate uniforms against Ohio State, in an effort to pull off the upset.

The last time that Ohio State came to Kinnick Stadium was in 2017. Iowa wore all-black alternates with gray helmets and gray numbers that have taken on a life of their own in Iowa history.



The Hawkeyes didn't just upset Ohio State that day, either. The Hawkeyes rattled off an unforgettable 55-24 demolition of the highly ranked Buckeyes.

Ohio State is wearing alternate all-white uniforms

Iowa isn't the only team bringing a unique look to this game. The Buckeyes are spicing up their iconic look as well. Ohio State is swapping out its traditional gray pants for a set of white britches to change to its "Sub Zero" uniform combination.

Ohio State will wear its “Sub Zero” all-white uniforms against Iowa on Saturday for the first time since 2024 — and for the first time ever with Buckeye Stripes. https://t.co/1wpgBzVUjN — Eleven Warriors (@11W) September 30, 2026

Quick Hitters and Game Info

Kickoff for Iowa versus Ohio State is set for 2:30 p.m. CT at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. The matchup will be airing on CBS and can be streamed via Paramount.

The Iowa Hawkeyes are approximately two-touchdown underdogs in this game, with the total points set at 45.5.



The weather for this one is looking to be picture-perfect, setting the stage for a beautiful day in Iowa City, as ESPN College GameDay and Iowa women's basketball legend Caitlin Clark, the guest picker, will be in attendance at the epicenter of the sports world.

Consensus line based on BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, and FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.