Carson Nielsen Commits to Hawkeyes
Iowa Football's first known verbal commitment in the 2026 recruiting class was a big one - literally and figuratively. Massive four-star Waterloo (IA) West High offensive tackle Carson Nielsen announced on Monday night that he'd be a Hawkeye.
Nielsen (6-foot-7, 290 pounds) chose them ahead of reported scholarship offers Iowa State, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota State, Penn State, Tennessee and Wisconsin.
Prep Redzone Iowa recently released its updated Class of 2026 rankings. The scouting service tabbed Nielsen as the overall top prospect in the cycle.
On3 ranks Nielsen as a four-star prospect, the No. 1 player in Iowa for '26 and the ninth-best player at his position nationally for the cycle. Rivals gives him three stars and shows him as the No. 29 offensive tackle in the nation among prep juniors-to-be.
Nielsen is pretty easy to find when popping on his sophomore highlight video. He's athletic for his size and plays with sound technique for where he is in his high school matriculation.
For the third time in as many classes, Iowa's first pledge is from an in-state offensive lineman. Joey VanWetzinga (Pleasant Valley '25) and Cody Fox (Winthrop East Buchanan '24) preceded Nielsen.
Notre Dame played host to Nielsen for a campus stop this past weekend. He also visited Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Alabama and Tennessee during the last month.